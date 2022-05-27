Windows 11 Installation Has Failed? Try these 13 Ways to Fix it

There are several errors a user might face during the installation process of Windows 11. Windows has categorized each installation error uniquely with serial keys. In this article, we will dive into these problems and guide you in solving them.

Windows 11 Installation Errors

There are a lot of things that could go wrong during the installation process of Windows 11. Windows displays a serial key for every problem that helps the user identify the problem. Here is the list of serial keys and what they mean:

0xC190010-: This usually indicates an error in your device driver.

This usually indicates an error in your device driver. 0xc1900223 : Windows had a problem downloading the update and will try again later. To fix this error, read this article.

: Windows had a problem downloading the update and will try again later. To fix this error, read this article. 0xC1900208 – 0x4000C: An incompatible/ third-party application is blocking the upgrade.

An incompatible/ third-party application is blocking the upgrade. 0xC1900107: This means the user is yet to perform a clean-up on temporary and System files.

This means the user is yet to perform a clean-up on temporary and System files. 0x80073712: The system files required by Windows to perform the upgrade are missing or corrupt.

The system files required by Windows to perform the upgrade are missing or corrupt. 0xC1900200 – 0x20008: Your PC doesn’t meet the requirements for installing or upgrading to Windows 11. Check the minimum requirements to install or upgrade to Windows 11.

Your PC doesn’t meet the requirements for installing or upgrading to Windows 11. Check the minimum requirements to install or upgrade to Windows 11. 0x800F0923: A driver or software on your PC is not compatible with the upgrade to Windows 11.

A driver or software on your PC is not compatible with the upgrade to Windows 11. 0x80200056: Windows terminated the installation process because it was interrupted by the restart of the PC. It could also be because the user signed out.

Windows terminated the installation process because it was interrupted by the restart of the PC. It could also be because the user signed out. 0x800F0922: Error in connecting to the Windows Update Servers.

Error in connecting to the Windows Update Servers. 0x80070070 –: Your PC does not have enough available space required for the upgrade.

Your PC does not have enough available space required for the upgrade. 0x80300024: The installation failed due to a failure in disk operation.

The installation failed due to a failure in disk operation. 0xC1900101: This indicated a problem in the driver, specifically third-party antivirus, antispyware and peripheral devices (excluding your keyboard, mouse, and monitor).

This indicated a problem in the driver, specifically third-party antivirus, antispyware and peripheral devices (excluding your keyboard, mouse, and monitor). 0x8007042B 0x4000D: You are currently running another application in the background preventing Windows from performing the upgrade.

You are currently running another application in the background preventing Windows from performing the upgrade. 0x800700B7 0x2000a: An active software running in the background, such as an antivirus or antispyware, caused Windows to terminate the update.

How to Fix Windows 11 Installation Has Failed?

Now that you’ve identified the problem you might be facing, it’s time to solve them. From clearing space to using a bootable flash drive, here are the fixes for Windows 11 installation failure:

Clear Up Your Storage

To install the Windows 11 operating system, you will need atleast 64GB of space available on your disk. Free up some space by uninstalling applications and files you don’t need or moving your files to a new hard drive.

Install All Available Updates

If you are having trouble downloading the new version of Windows, try updating your current system. Check for updates by following these steps:

Open Settings. On the panel to your left, select Windows Update. Click on Check for Updates, and download and install if any are available.

Unplug Peripheral Devices

If you have any external hardware connected to your PC, remove them until the installation is completed. This could be the reason why your Windows 11 installation has failed.

Update Driver Software

A device manager error may be keeping you from installing Windows 11. To update driver software and check for any device manager error, follow these steps:

Open Start and search for Device Manager. Look for any yellow exclamation marks beside any device under each driver. If any, right-click on it and update the driver software. If the device isn’t needed, you may uninstall it.

Remove Third-Party Antivirus

You can try uninstalling third-party security software until the installation process is complete. Thrid-party software might prevent the installation of certain programs on your PC. You may reinstall your software after Windows 11 is installed.

Repair Hard-drive Errors

Your PC needs to be in good condition to perform the installation. You can automatically repair the hard-drive errors by following these steps:

Open Start, and on the search box, search Command Prompt. Right-click on the application and select Run as administrator. Copy-paste chkdsk/f C: on the window and hit Enter.

Perform Clean Boot

A clean boot allows your PC to run on only a select number of drivers and startup programs. This procedure lets the user identify if a suspected third-party application is interfering with the installation of Windows 11. Follow these instructions to perform a clean boot:

Open Start and search for msconfig. Select the Services tab on top. Check the box for Hide all Microsoft services. On your right, click Disable all. Click Apply, then OK. Restart your PC.

Restore and Repair System Files

You might be facing issues in the installation process because of corrupt or missing system files. To solve this issue, follow these steps:

Open Start and type Command Prompt. Right-click on it and select Run as administrator. On the window, copy-paste this command DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth and hit Enter. Now enter sfc/ scannow

Remove Temporary Files

Temporary files are the residual files from the previous installation that needs to be cleaned up. To remove such files, follow these instructions:

Open Start and search Disk Cleanup. Select your drive and click on OK. Click on Clean up system files . On the dialog box, check Windows Update Cleanup and select OK. Wait for the clean-up and restart your PC.

Disconnect VPN

Your PC might not be able to connect with the Windows Update Server if you are connected to a virtual private network. Disconnect from the network and try installing Windows 11 again.

Enable Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and Secure Boot

The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) secures your computer through an integrated cryptographic key. Windows 11 requires you to enable this module as a part of its hardware requirement. Follow these steps to enable TPM:

Restart your PC. Hold down on the F2 key to enter the BIOS menu. Navigate through to the Security tab using the arrow keys. Locate TPM, Intel Platform Trust Technology (IPTT), or AMD CPU fTPM and Secure Boot. Toggle both on to Enabled. Save the changes by hitting the F10 key and exit BIOS.

Bypass the TPM and Secure Boot Check

You will need to bypass TPM and Secure Boot Check to install Windows 11 on system that does not meet the hardware requirements. You can try to bypass the TPM and Secure Boot Check through your Windows Registry Editor. Follow these instructions to do so:

Open Start and search for Registry Edit on the search bar. Navigate to Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\Setup Right-click on an empty space, select New> Key, and name it LabConfig. Open the new location and right-click on an empty space and select New. Click on DWORD(32-bit) Value and name it BypassTPMCheck. Repeat step 4 and step 5 but name it BypassSecureBootCheck. Double-click to set the base to Decimal and Value to 1 on both BypassTPM and ByassSecureBootCheck. Exit the Registry and restart your device.

Use Rufus to Install Windows 11

If your PC does not meet the necessary hardware requirements and the above methods didn’t work out, you can still install windows 11. However, you have to use a bootable flash drive to install Windows 11. Here is how to use Rufus.