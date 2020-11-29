Intel’s 3rd Gen Ice Lake-SP Xeon benchmarks have leaked out. The Intel Xeon Scalable unnamed processor has 14 cores and 28 threads. Finally, the Xeon lineup is getting a 10nm+ ‘Sunny Cove’ core architecture. Intel reports that the Ice Lake-SP Xeon lineup looks to release next year.

Leaker YuuKi_Ans informed the Xeon 14 core part has a base clock of 2.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz. The engineering sample of the processor is supposedly clocked higher than the original processor. The Xeon 14 core part seemingly operates between 1.8 to 2.0 GHz all-core clock speed. The reported Xeon test is an early engineering sample.

The Xeon Silver Ice Lake-SP CPU is a 14 cores part with a 17.5 MB L2 cache and 21 MB of L3 cache. The Xeon Silver Ice Lake-SP comes with 165W TDP and a maximum temperature range of 105C. The Xeon Silver CPU is joining the Xeon lineup next year on the LGA 4189-5 socket. This is just the ES sample’s testing and might be subject to change on the final product.

The leaker also posted some pictures of the Ice Lake-SP CPU. The de-lidded photos of the Intel Lake show gold solder and liquid metal thermal compounds. The de-lidded CPU shows more on the Ice Lake-SP. The primary silicon is stacked on a separate package. The de-lidded CPU also gives a sight on the core count. The Ice Lake-SP Xeon Silver processor uses the Higher Core count die. The Higher Core Count die limits the number of cores.

Intel Ice Lake-SP Xeon Silver 14 Core with single-core performance beating even the i9 – 10900K.

Intel Ice Lake-SP Xeon Silver was tested out in the CPU-Z application. The test results showcased a pretty good number. The 14 core processor scored 533.1 points in the single-core test, whereas it scored 10038.4 points in the multi-core test. The Intel Xeon Silver beats the Core i9 10900K. But the scores don’t tell all about the methodology.

The Ice Lake-SP Xeon scores 533.1 points with AVX-512 acceleration. Without the AVX-512 shows a whole new different spectrum. The Ice Lake-SP scores 371.6 points in the single-core test and 6565 points in the multi-threaded test. Yes, that doesn’t quite bode well for the Ice Lake-SP Xeon.

The Ice Lake-SP Xeon will compete with the latest EPYC Milan lineup. AMD’s latest Zen 3 core architecture is showing excellent performance numbers in the desktop PC. The EPYC Milan server-grade processor might get a 19% uplift in IPC. Marking and striking prospect for Intel’s losing grip on the server market.