Intel Alder Lake-S is the hottest leaked commodity, with an expected launch in H2 2021. Previously, the 16-core Alder Lake CPU appeared in the Geekbench, scoring exceptionally better. The 16-core Alder Lake CPU has surfaced online on the SiSoftware website with some exciting hardware paring.

The Alder Lake-S is the upcoming Intel processor featuring the 10nm processor node. It will be the first Intel CPU desktop processor not based on the 14nm processor. The SiSoftware website recorded an entry for the 16-core Alder Lake processor in its library this week.

The new sample comes with the same 16-core and 24 threads configuration but with a higher clock speed. The CPU reported a base clock speed of 1.80 GHz and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz. It has 10x 1.25 MLB of L2 cache and a total of 30MB L3 cache. The 16-core processor features the new Xe GPU with 32 EU and 256 stream processors. The graphics card has a clock speed of 1500MHz.

The Alder lake processor uses the enhanced 10nm SuperFin process node. There are two core architectures in the CPU; the Golden Cove is a high-performance core followed by the Gracemount Atom cores working as the efficiency cores. The 16-core Alder Lake has 8 Golden Cove cores supporting hyperthreading and 8 Gracemount atom cores without overclocking. This is a new approach like the Apple M1 ARM and Snapdragon 8cx processor. Intel is intruding dual-core architecture for the Alder Lake but is unlikely to follow it on newer generation processors.

The memory reported on the Alder processor shows it is running at 4800MHz, suggesting it as DDR5 memory. The software reports it as PC5-38400, which shows 4800 trillion transfer per second. Other than that, the system is running an Intel Wi-Fi 6E module.

The Alder Lake processor has already leaked several times with even images showing the tall LGA 1700 shaped processor. Intel is ditching the LGA 1200 socket and using the LGA 1700 for its newer processor. Intel showed a working model but with no information on the performance of the chip.