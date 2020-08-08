Intel has reportedly become a victim of a hack as a leaked folder containing 20GB worth of confidential files makes waves online. The files consist of presentations, BIOS Codes, debugging tools, and excel sheets that span over the last decade. Some of the files are even marked “confidential” or “restricted secret,” which makes this situation an “Intellectual Property” IP breach. The seriousness of the matter is that this could be the biggest IP leak faced by the semiconductor industry in years.

A Swiss IT consultant, TIll Kottmann, tweeted the link to the folder uploaded online on popular file-sharing site MEGA. Kottman claims that he obtained the files from an anonymous hacker. The hacker allegedly “breached” Intel also added that the files were “Intel’s crown jewels.” Kottman has named this leak the “Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release ;).” He also says that most of the information found in the folder is “NOT released ANYWHERE before.”

Intel exconfidential Lake Platform Release 😉 This is the first 20gb release in a series of large Intel leaks. Most of the things here have NOT been published ANYWHERE before and are classified as confidential, under NDA or Intel Restricted Secret. pic.twitter.com/KE708HCIqu — Tillie 1312 Kottmann #BLM 💛🤍💜🖤 (@deletescape) August 6, 2020

Kottmann might have received this information given his history with publishing similar leaked content. His Telegram channel features data of major tech companies obtained through misconfigured Git repositories, cloud servers, and online web portals.

The folder, as mentioned before, contains confidential and NDA documents. The names of the files found in the folder look like the leak may have substance to its claims.

Intel ME Bringup guides + (flash) tooling + samples for various platforms

Kabylake (Purley Platform) BIOS Reference Code and Sample Code + Initialization code (some of it as exported git repos with full history)

Intel CEFDK (Consumer Electronics Firmware Development Kit (Bootloader stuff)) SOURCES

Silicon / FSP source code packages for various platforms

Various Intel Development and Debugging Tools

Simics Simulation for Rocket Lake S and potentially other platforms

Various roadmaps and other documents

Binaries for Camera drivers Intel made for SpaceX

Schematics, Docs, Tools + Firmware for the unreleased Tiger Lake platform

(very horrible) Kabylake FDK training videos

Intel Trace Hub + decoder files for various Intel ME versions

Elkhart Lake Silicon Reference and Platform Sample Code

Some Verilog stuff for various Xeon Platforms, unsure what it is exactly.

Debug BIOS/TXE builds for various Platforms

Bootguard SDK (encrypted zip)

Intel Snowridge / Snowfish Process Simulator ADK

Various schematics

Intel Marketing Material Templates (InDesign)

Lots of other things

Kottman has also said that the password-protected zip files in the folder are accessible through simple passwords like “Intel123.” He further clarifies that he or his source had not tampered with the files since being acquired from Intel.

According to the leaker, more files are likely to surface soon and that “the future parts of this leak will have even juicier and more classified stuff.”

Intel has addressed the situation in a statement to Tom’s Hardware. The statement reads, “We are investigating this situation. The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners, and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data.”

In any case, users should steer clear from the link. Given that this is an IP leak, legal actions are almost definitely in consideration.