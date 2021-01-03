Intel is ready to release its latest Rocket Lake-S processor for the upcoming year. New leaks from Videocardz shows information about the 500 series chipset and the new score of Rocket Lake Core i9 11900K processor.

Intel Core i9 – 11900K Rocket Lake sets new recording on the latest Z590 motherboard.

Intel has finally revealed the latest new branding on the latest 500 series motherboard. The newer 500 series platform offers the latest PCIe 4.0 interface and USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 standard. The Rocket Lake CPU 20 useable PCIe lanes provide support for additional expansion cards. This is the first time Intel is allowing memory overclocking on the lower-end boards.

The newer Xe GPU is the latest graphics unit from Intel, and they look like a great contender. The latest Xe GPU performance is said to be better than the Radeon Vega RX graphics in the Ryzen G series CPU. Now Intel system supports DDR4-3200MHz CPU on a stock without overclocking. It is very much packing tons of features on its latest Rocket-Lake and 500 series motherboard.

The newer benchmark leaks of the Core i9 -11900K have shown significant improvement in single and multi-core performance. The Chiphell forums leaked out screenshots of the Core i9 11900K showcasing the CPU’s overclocking performance. The Core i9 11900K secures 706.3 points in the single-core and 7198.8 in the multi-core test. To date, this is the strong performance shown by an x86 CPU as Intel takes back its single-core performance.

The 8 core processor showed some great numbers in stock and overclocked state. Intel’s new latest Core architecture is showing its greatness with albeit a mature 14nm process node. Intel has matured the 14nm node to its final leg and hopes to shift to its 10nm introducing the Alder Lake-S CPUs.

At CES 2021, we might see a glimpse of the upcoming Rocket Lake-S CPU. Intel has plans to showcase the latest Tiger Lake mobility CPU and the 500-series motherboard. The company plans to reserve the unveiling of the Rocket Lake-S CPU for some time in Q1 of 2021.