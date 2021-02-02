The brand new 12th generation Intel processor is on its way, as the company teased in CES 2021. A new Alder Lake mobility CPU has surfaced online, featuring 14 cores and 20 threads on the Geekbench database. The processor is still in its development stage as Intel is looking for a breakthrough on the latest 10nm Super Fin process node.

Intel 14 core 20 threads mobility processor spotted on the Geekbench Database with Xe GPU GT2.

The newer Alder Lake processor is seemingly divided into two groups; the Alder Lake-S for the desktop and the Alder Lake-P for the mobility segment. The 12th generation comes with the hybrid core architecture featuring Sunny Cove processors and Atom processors.

[GB5 GPU] Both unknown

CPU: Genuine Intel 0000 0.80GHz (14C 20T)

Min/Max/Avg: 2837/4635/4280 MHz

GPU: Intel AlderLake-P Mobile Graphics Controller

API: Open CL

Score: 13446, -84.2% vs RTX 2070

GPU Mem: 6.31 GBhttps://t.co/BnjXLeRDRf — Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) February 1, 2021

The Sunny Cove processor is the high-powered cores with SMT enabled, whereas the Atom processor is the efficiency cores with no SMT. We might be looking at awkward core configuration in the newer Alder Lake processors thanks to the hybrid core architecture.

The Alder Lake-P processor on the Geekbench Database sports 14 cores and 20 threads. The engineering sample shows a 6+8(Sunny/Atom) configuration. According to Videocardz, the processor is the flagship version for the mobility segment.

Since the processor is an early engineering sample, it has a base clock of 800MHz and boosts 4.68 GHz. The processor features 24 MB of L3 cache, and the configuration runs the system with 16 GB of system memory. As for the Geekbench test, the Alder Lake processor comes ships with the latest Intel Xe GPU.

The test shows the power of the upcoming Intel Xe GPU on the Alder Lake-P processor, which features 96 Compute units running at a 1.15 GHz boost frequency. The graphics processor has 6GB of internal memory.

The Intel Xe GPU scores 13446 in the OpenCL score test scoring similar to the older GeForce GTX 660 Ti graphics card. Since it is an engineering sample, the iGPU has no fixed or final driver. So we expect the final version to be more polished.

Intel has already teased a working Alder Lake-S processor in CES 2021. But the teaser held no significance other than showing that the processors can run Windows. Intel is releasing the upcoming Rocket Lake processor in March. The Alder Lake processor has a lot of time in its hand, citing a launch at the end of 2021.