Intel is preparing its upcoming Alder Lake desktop processor for 2021. The company is finally ditching the mature 14nm process node with its latest 10nm process node. Aside from the shift in microarchitecture, Intel adds in more features to the upcoming Alder Lake-S processor.

Intel Alder Lake-S processor with 16-cores and 24 threads sample features 8 High performance and 8 efficiency cores.

Intel is taking a new look with its latest Alder Lake-S processor. Alder Lake-S processor is bringing a hybrid core design to the mainstream market. Like the ARM-based mobile devices, Intel is bringing high-efficiency (small) and high-performance (big) cores. The microarchitecture change also addresses Intel’s shift from the 14nm process node to its new 10nm process node.

Twitter User @TUM_APISAK spotted the Alder Lake CPU in the Geekbench library. The leaked Alder Lake-S processor comes with 16 cores and 24 threads. The CPU has 8 high-performance cores (Sunny Cove) and 8 high-efficiency cores (Termont). The smaller efficiency doesn’t seem to support hyper-threading causing the system to have only 24 threads.

The benchmark score of the Alder Lake processors shows it is still in the early phase. The specification shows the processor with a base clock of 1.38GHz, whereas the boost clock is reported as 17.6GHz. It seems the software isn’t capable of reading the data from the processor. The Alder Lake-S processor comes with 30 MB of L3 cache.

Nevertheless, the processor scores an unimpressive 996 points in the single-core test and 6931 in the multi-core test. The Alder Lake processor was previously leaked with its new design and a larger package. Intel looks to push LGA 1700 socket standard for all its upcoming processors.

The Alder Lake-S is supposed to get an uplift in performance with its latest architecture. Intel might be adding the first support for the DDR5 RAM on the processor with the PCIe Gen 5.0 interface. We are bound for another motherboard change for the processor as the 500 series might have a lower lifetime. There is no information about the processor, but Intel is preparing the processor for the second half of 2021.