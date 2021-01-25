Slowly and surely, we will get a teaser of almost all Rocket Lake processors before launch. This time we are getting the performance metric of the Core i5 11500 processor spotted on Geekbench. The Core i5 is a great mid-range professor looking to beat the current budget option from Ryzen.

The 6 core Core i5 spotted in the Geekbench 5 library offers exceptional single-core performance.

Twitter User Leakbench spotted the listing of the Core i5 11500 processor on the Geekbench Library. The Core i5 11500 is a 6 core and 12 thread processor based on the latest revamped Cypress cove architecture. It is perfect for the budget builder wanting good performance for the price.

The Core i5 11500 core looks to beat the previous Ryzen 5 3600 and upcoming Ryzen 5 5600. The processor scores 1588 in the single-core test and 7265 in the multi-core test. In comparison, the Rocket Lake Core i5 beats the Core i5 10500, absolutely decimating the competition.

The Core i5 11500 beats the Core i5 10500 by 35% in the single-core performance and 21% in the multi-core performance. Even though the Core i5 isn’t pitted against the Ryzen 5 5600X, it is close in performance. The Core i5 is 1% behind in single-core performance and 11% behind in multi-core performance.

The Core i5 does perform well against the Ryzen 5 5600X, but we can expect even better performance from the higher Core i5 11600 SKUs. The Geekbench 5 Core i5 configuration came with 16 GB of system memory and tested on a Rocket Lake-S evaluation board. There were no Z490 or Z590 listed on the motherboard. Even though we don’t know whether the processor is a Qualification Sample, it is safe to say it will be close to the final retail version.

The Core i5 11500 is a 6 core processor with a base clock of 2.71 GHz and boosts up to 4.57 GHz. It has a 12 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The processor has a TDP of 65W as it is a locked part.

The Rocket Lake processors are soon coming out in March. Intel has already pushed the 500 chipset series motherboards in the market. The push of the 500 series motherboards allows the stock to build upon the store before launching the 11th generation launch. The Core i5 11500 is one of the slowest Cypress-cove processors aside from the Core i5 11400.