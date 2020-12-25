Intel’s Core i7 – 11700 have been spotted at Chiphell Forums with the Core i9 – 11900K, Core i9 11900, and the Core i7 – 11700. The specification for the Core i9 CPUs hinted that it was an engineering sample. The Core i7 listed on the forum is an engineering sample with CInebench benchmark scores.

Intel Core i7 – 11700 Rocket Lake CPU spotted with a Cinebench benchmark result.

Even though the information looks too good to be true, take everything with a grain of salt. The Core i9 11900K and Core i9 11900 were already spotted online with benchmarks leaks as well. All the 3 CPU packs in the same 8 cores and 16 threads with 16 MB of L3 cache.

The leak only presented the benchmark score of the Core i7 11700 processor. The Core i7 11700 scores 529 points in the single-core and 4672 points in the multi-core test on the Cinebench R20. The Core i7 has a clock speed of 1.8 GHz that points out the processor to be an engineering sample. The engineering sample boosts up to 4.4GHz and has a TDP of 65W.

Compared to the older Core i7 10700, it has a lower base and boosts clock speed. But the presented Core i7 – 11700 is just an engineering sample. We have to wait for the final product specification. The Intel Core i9 11900 has a similar 65W TDP and a base frequency of 1.8GHz. The CPU boosts up to 4.5 GHz all single-core boost and 4.0 GHz all-core boost.

The Core i9 11900K is the flagship processor for the upcoming 11th generation Rocket Lake CPU. It has a clock speed of 3.40 GHz, a single-core boost clock of 4.8 GHz, and an all-core boost of 4.3 GHz. The Core i9 11900K has a PL1 TDP of 125W and draws up to a 250W peak. The leaker provides a glimpse of the upcoming B560 motherboard from Intel. Its B560 motherboard is running 4133 MHz RAM (XMP enabled). It seems the B560 motherboard will now support overclocking in the future. The overclocking was generally exclusive for the Z-series motherboards.

The Intel 11th generation Rocket Lake CPU sets to launch in the Q1 of 2021. The leakers showcase the prices of the ES CPUs. The Core i9 11900K cost $430, Core i9 11900 costs $350, and the Core i7 costs $245. These might not, as the leaks always report the correct value.