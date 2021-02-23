We are seeing tons of newer Rocket Lake Processors ahead of the launch. Odd Tech Reviews posted a benchmark of the Core i7 11700 Qualification Sample. It is not the final retail product but the qualification sample comes quite close to the final retail product. So we are getting some insight into the final product.

Odd Tech Reviews release benchmarks of the Core i7 11700 Qualification Sample

The Core i7 11700 is a non-K locked processor with a 65W TDP. The Core i7 has 8 cores and 16 threads with a base clock of 2.9 GHz and turbos up to 4.4 GHz. Even though it is based on the mature 14nm process node, the newer Cyprus Core architecture offers way better single-core performance on par with the Ryzen 5000 processors.

The AIDA64 reads the processors with a 35W PL1 and 125W PL2. The youtube video shows the performance of the Core i7 11700 in several options. The Cinebench benchmark shows the Core i7 quite slower than the Ryzen 7 5800X. Not only in that, but the Core i7 also falls behind in the CPU-Z and Geekbench 5 test.

Even in the gaming benchmark, there is a mixed performance where the Core i7 11700 falls behind the Ryzen 7 5800X. The Core i7 11700 has a capped TDP making it weaker. The powerful Core i7 11700K has more room to perform competing directly against the Ryzen 7 5800X.

The Core i7 11700 is expected to launch with the whole Rocket Lake lineup. The 11th generation processor comes with the latest Cyprus Cover architecture. We expect the Rocket Lake processor to go head to head with the Ryzen 5000 series processor. This is the final 14nm processor from Intel with the 10nm Alder Lake preparing for its launch in 2021.