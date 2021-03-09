There are a few weeks before Intel releases its latest Rocket Lake desktop processors. There are a lot of rumors and leaked benchmarks on the upcoming Intel processors. We are getting leaks ahead of the launch comparing the Core i7 11700K and the Core i9 10900K. The Rocket Lake packs a lot in store showcasing impressive performance.

The Rocket Lake Core i7 11700K beats the Comet Lake Core i9 10900K with the latest BIOS update

Intel has significantly increased the performance of the upcoming Rocket Lake architecture. AMD has improved a lot with its 7nm process node where Intel is still behind with its mature 14nm process node. But It is impressive of Intel taking the 14nm process node to its limit. It is catching up to the AMD with its superior process node.

Most of the improvements and updates are kept in the shadows before the launch. Intel has been working with the motherboard manufacturers. There have been several revisions of the Rocket Lake BIOS that we don’t get to see. The leaker CapFrameX got to evaluate a new BIOS slightly improving the performance of the processor.

The performance results for the Core i7 11700K posted by CapFrameX use the new BIOS on a Z590 motherboard platform. Both the test platform uses the GeForce RTX 3090 and 32 GB of DDR4 memory. Both of the systems use their native supported DDR4 RAM. The Dual rank memory of the Comet Lake offers similar performance to the single-rank memory of the Rocket Lake.

CapFrameX has only benchmarked three titles. There is no information on the graphical setting used in the benchmark. But looking at the benchmark, the test was done on all max graphical settings in 1440p resolution. The Core i7 11700K bests the Core i9 10900K on all fronts. In Crysis Remastered we can see a 6% lead, Cyberpunk 2077 shows only a measly 2% performance difference. Overall, we can see a 6% performance gain over the last generation.

The Intel Core i9 11900K has a higher number of core/threads (10 cores/20 threads) with a boost frequency of up to 5.3GHz. The Rocket Lake Processor maxes out at 5.0 GHz. Looking at the gaming performance, the Core i7 11700K is well ahead of the older Comet Lake processor.

We still have to wait till March 30 to fully see the performance scope of Rocket Lake processors. The Core i9 11900K, the flagship processor packs in a lot of performance. We are excited about all the Rocket Lake lineup, but we still hope Intel comes with a steady lineup of supplies.