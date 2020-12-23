Intel’s Core i7 – 11700KF shot through the headlines today as it surfaced online shorty today. Twitter User TUM_APISAK found the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark of the Core i7 processor. The 8 core processor has a lot to say in terms of specification and performance from the AOTS database.

Intel Core i7 – 11700KF spotted in the Ashes Of Singularity Benchmark Database

The Core i7 – 11700KF is an 8 core 16 thread with a base clock of 3.60GHz. The processor comes with 16 MB of L3 cache, looking identical to the Core i9 – 11900K processor. The Core i9 has a similar configuration, but it has a higher clock speed and a higher TDP. But it seems the Core i7 might be virtually equal to the Core i9 Rocket Lake CPU.

And i9-11900k was removed from the AotS database — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) December 23, 2020

The Core i7 – 11700KF has a PL1 TDP of 125W but will be capped around 200W PL2 ratting. The Core i7 comes in the KF variant, which unlocks the CPU for overclocking but disables the iGPU. The KF variant usually doesn’t come with the launch lineup, which is usually reversed for the later soft launch.

The Core i7 – 11700KF has a pretty strong configuration with the RTX 3080 and 64 GB of system memory. The Rocket Lake Core i7 maintains an average frame rate of 126.7 FPSon 1440p and Crazy preset. The Core i7 – 11900K beast the Core i9 – 10900K but struggles with the higher clocked Core i9 – 9900K and the Ryzen 5 5600X. But the benchmark on the Ashes of the Singularity isn’t the best medium for comparison. Plus, there is information about the Actual Chip itself, whether it is running on its base clock or overclocked.

The benchmark doesn’t lead to a fruitful conclusion, but it confirms the Core i7 – 11700KF’s existence. The Core i7 – 11700KF will be available to the consumer with the leaked lineup. But we presume all the Core i7 KF and F variants will have a soft launch like the Core i3 10th Gen CPU. Intel is pushing hard on its latest 11th generation Rocket Lake CPU with dispiration to catch up to AMD’s Ryzen 5000 CPU. AMD’s latest Zen 3 architecture looks fruitful with its success and performance beating the 10th generation Intel Comet Lake processors.