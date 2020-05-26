Intel is behind AMD as they struggled to launch newer processors based on a new architecture. Even though they don’t have the newer advances, but they have still been advancing on their older Skylake architecture — the newer Core 10th generation, based on the older 14nm process and does have some older traits. But the engineers on Intel’s side have tried to push the 14nm process to the limit.

Intel’s Core i9 – 10900K is the highest CPU in the 10th generation stack. The ten core and 20 threads CPU is Intel’s higher-end offering of their mainstream processor. Citing its higher TDP, we were expecting a severe case of overheating issues, but it doesn’t seem to be the case after the launch. Intel engineers fine-tuned the Core i9 and added feature/support, making it powerful to compete with Ryzen. But there are tons of factors other than performance and surely make a point towards the demise of Intel 10th generation Core i9 – 10900K.

Same Old Process Node, Newer Face Core i9 – 10900K

The Core i9 – 10900K is the highest tier mainstream processor, the successor of the Core i9 – 9900K. Intel was hesitant to add more cores to their product lineup as the architecture didn’t allow more cores. But as the stakes get higher, AMD introduced their Ryzen lineup. AMD’s primary purpose was to bring more cores in the battle. AMD significantly improved their architecture and processor and even beat Intel in multi-threaded workloads. That was the wake-up call for the blue team.

Processor Cores/Threads Base/Boost Frequency TDP L3 cache Price Core i9 – 10900K 10 / 20 3.7 / 5.3 125W 20 MB $488

Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 105W 64 MB $625

Ryzen 7 3700X 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4 65W 32 MB $329

Ryzen 5 3600X 6 / 12 3.8 / 4.4 95W 32 MB $230

Core i5 – 10600K 6 / 12 4.1 / 4.8 125W 12 MB $262



The Intel Core i9 – 10900K has ten cores and 20 threads. The processor has a base clock speed of 3.70 GHz and a maximum speed of 5.30GHz. Intel introduced their newer Thermal Velocity Boost on their higher-end CPU. The Thermal Velocity allows the Core i9 – 10900K to boost to 5.30GHz when under or at 70C. The boost is short term and is a temporary boost. The CPU boosts up to 5.20GHz with the Turbo Boost 3.0 technology, which is better than AMD or their whole product stack.

The cache size has been increased from 16MB to 20MB. The increase in cache size sure does improve the performance of the processor. Intel rated the processor with a TDP of 125W. There is no graphics upgrade to all the 10th generation SKUs. The Intel UHD 630 graphics still hold up to time, but the Vega iGPU gets the better of Intel. The RAM support has increased from 2666MHz to 2933MHz. Intel doesn’t bring more cores to the table but improves their performance from the architectural scale, making them superior in the CPU market.

So how does Intel improve their thermals?

Engineers at Intel were having trouble regarding the thermals of the CPU. The older process node and reaching the limit of the 14nm lithography, Intel sanded down the CPU die and introduced a thicker IHS. The thicker IHS and soldered thermal interface material allow more thermal exchange.

Intel has unlocked Hyper-threading in all their processors. The TIM and thicker IHS allow for better overclocking. Intel’s processor allows for better overclocking, and their single-core performance is better and allows for higher clock overclocking when given an excellent cooling setup.

Test Setup / Benchmarks:

The Core i9 – 10900K will go head to head with its competitor the Ryzen 9 3900X. All the games will be tested in 1080p, maxed settings. So here are the wet testbench configuration:

AMD System: AM4 Socket (X570)

Motherboard: Aorus X570 Master Motherboard RAM: 2 x 8 GSkill Tridentz DDR4-3600Mhz CL15

Intel System: LGA 1151

Motherboard: MSI MEG Z390 / Z490 Godlike RAM: 2 x 8 GSkill Tridentz DDR4-3600Mhz CL15

All System:

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti



Storage: Sabernet Rocket 1 TB SSD NVMe PSU: ROG Thor 1200P Cooling: DeepCool Castle 240EX

Cinebench R20:

Score (Higher is Better)

Processor Score

Ryzen 9 3900X 7,252

Core i9 – 10900K 6,160

Ryzen 7 3700X 4,834 Ryzen 5 3600X 3,703 Core i5 – 10600K 3,598

Blender:

1440p Render Scene, Time (Lower is Better)

Processor Time

Core i9 - 10900K 3:05 Ryzen 9 3900X 2:32 Ryzen 7 3700X 3:49 Ryzen 5 3600X 5:00 Core i5 - 10600K 4:56

HandBrake:

1 GB 4K to 1080p Transcode, Time (Lower is Better)

Processor Time

Ryzen 9 3900X 4:20 Core i9 - 10900K 5:36 Ryzen 7 3700X 6:27 Ryzen 5 3600X 8:21 Core i5 - 10600K 9:00

Autodesk Maya:

1080p Project Render, Arnold Renderer, Time (Lower is Better)

Processor Time Ryzen 9 3900X 12:45 Core i9 - 10900K 18:01 Ryzen 7 3700X 20:01 Ryzen 5 3600X 26:17 Core i5 - 10600K 27:48

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare:

1080p, All Max Settings

Processor Average FPS

Ryzen 9 3900X 181 Core i9 - 10900K 188 Ryzen 7 3700X 181 Ryzen 5 3600X 181 Core i5 - 10600K 182

Rainbow Six Siege:

1080p, All Max Settings

Processor Average FPS

Ryzen 9 3900X 231 Core i9 - 10900K 244 Ryzen 7 3700X 230 Ryzen 5 3600X 236 Core i5 - 10600K 237

Shadow of The Tomb Raider:

1080p, All Max Settings

Processor Average FPS

Ryzen 9 3900X 125 Core i9 - 10900K 130 Ryzen 7 3700X 124 Ryzen 5 3600X 120 Core i5 - 10600K 125



Overall looking at the benchmarks, the Core i9 – 10900K is a mainstream processor. The Core i9 – 10900K struggles to keep up with the Ryzen 9 3900X. In the professional workload, Core i9 – 10900K struggles to keep up with the Ryzen 9 3900X. The extra two cores and four threads give the Ryzen an edge towards Intel. In every professional workload like Blender and Maya AutoDesk, the extra cores sure show dominance, the Core i9 is far, but the lead isn’t huge.

In the gaming benchmark, Intel takes ahead with its better clock speed and better performance. The Clock speed of the Core i9 – 10900K and the single-core performance. In games, we can see that the Intel Core i9 leads the pack, whereas the Ryzen CPU struggles to keep up with the Core i5 in some cases.

The Engineers at Intel did a great job maintaining the TDP of the Core i9 – 10900K. The processor retains its temperature and draws less than 200W. As happened, rumors about the Core i9 drawing over 200W was false. Overall the performance has impressed us with its total power draw.

So is the Core i9 – 10900K worth it?

The Core i9 – 10900K is in a tight spot. AMD welcomed the 10th generation process with a price drop of their product. Intel’s new processor lineup is expensive with the price drop of the Ryzen products, whereas AMD is looking to release their Zen 2 refreshed processor and Ryzen 4000 series APU.

The Core i9 – 10900K uses a new LGA 1200 socket and doesn’t even support PCIe Gen 4.0. It becomes an expensive upgrade if you are looking to upgrade to the 10th gen from the 9th gen. For all the adopters, the new motherboards will be costly as well as the high-end Z490 motherboards are up in the early market.

People speculated that the PCIe Gen 4.0 is available for Intel 10th generation processors, but it will be locked behind a paywall. The feature is locked and won’t be introduced at the end of the 10th gen lifespan. Intel doesn’t offer continuity with its socket like AMD. AMD’s continuous support and the cheap pricing beat Intel. Intel’s 10th generation’s i5 – 10600K is the best among the packs and has a good value for its performance.

The price drop from AMD was the last straw for Intel. It doesn’t mean people will shy away from Intel, but AMD has better value among all the selection. If you are looking for a gaming computer, then we strongly recommend Intel, but for gaming and streaming at the same time or productivity, AMD ticks all boxes.