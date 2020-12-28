Previously we had covered three ES samples from Intel with the Core i9 11900, Core i7 11700K, and Core i7 11700. Now more information about the processors has surfaced online. The processors are speculated as ES sample version 2.

Intel Core i9 and Core i7 processor engineering sample surface online with 3200MHz XMP support.

The three processors were found on the Bilibili Chinese forums. Harukaze5719 spotted the article and posted the following information on Twitter. It seems the first ES sample we covered was version 1, shipped in July. The ES2 models were relatively new and tested in August.

The QVYE represents the Core i9 11900 CPU, which is relatively similar to the ES 1 sample. The sample has a locked PL1 to 65W with a PL2 set at 224W. The alleged Core i9 11900 comes with a 1.8 GHz (base), 4.0 GHz (all-core turbo), and a 4.5 GHz (single-core turbo). That isn’t the final clock speed of the CPU. The Core i9 11900 supports the PCIe Gen 4 interface and XMP profiles supporting 3200MHz by default. The Xe graphics card also makes an appearance here.

The QV1K sample represents the high-end Core i7 – 11700K engineering sample. The unlocked CPU has a PL1 value set at 125W and PL2 at 250W. The Core i7 – 11700K comes with a base clock of 3.4 GHz, an all-core turbo of 4.3 GHz, and a single-core turbo up to 4.8 GHz. The sample comes with PCIe Gen 4 interface and supports the XMP profiles. The processor supports 3200MHz by default and has Xe-Graphics as well.

The Core i7 11700 hasn’t changed from the sample that we covered earlier. The QV1J sample has the same base clock of 1.8 GHz, an all-core turbo of 3.8 GHz, and a single-core turbo of 4.4 GHz. It comes with the latest Xe GPU but lacks the PCIe Gen 4.0 interface and XMP profile support.

It seems finally the B500 series motherboard will be supporting memory overclocking. The upcoming B560 motherboard on Intel’s lineup will support the memory overclocking following suit like AMD.

The Rocket-Lake Processor is expected to unveil during CES 2021 as Intel prepares to launch its latest 500-series chipset. But as per speculation, it might take early Q2 of 2021 for the Rocket Lake CPU’s to launch.