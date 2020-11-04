Last month the information got leaked about the upcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. Now we get an even better visualization as the picture released by Videocardz. In another news, the final 11th generation CPUs are done, and a similar image got leaked by YuuKi_Ans at Bilibili.

The Rocket Lake CPU is set to release next January. According to news, the board partners have been undergoing testing on the newer Rocket Lake-S CPUs. It is an exciting product as Intel still utilizes the mature 14nm process node to tackle the upcoming 7nm Zen 3 based CPUs. With a more refined architecture and thanks to the newer Cypress Cove cores, the 11th generation looks to be a great competitor to AMD.

The newer Rocket Lake CPU marks the jump to PCIe 4.0, offers a higher data transfer rate, and adds more PCIe lanes. The IHS on the CPU is slightly different compared to the 10th generation CPUs. There is no data for now on how the changes in IHS help in cooling the CPU die.

The Intel 400-series and the upcoming 500-series motherboards will support the forthcoming Rocket Lake CPUs. Intel introduced its LGA 1200 based socket on the 10th generation CPUs and will lastly be used in the 11th generation CPUs. The 11th generation processors will be the last CPUs using the LGA 1200 as Intel shifts to newer socket size.

🚀Intel Rocket Lake🚀 ES with up to 5.6GHz boost clock (single core, Turbo Boost 4.0?!)👀 — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) November 1, 2020

The 11th generation shapes up to be a great CPU as ES samples are hitting higher scores with a lower boost and base clock speed. The final product might even hit higher clock speed and a constrained TDP showcasing the 11th generation’s true potential. The Rocket Lake CPU’s Single-core performance was superb and showcased how a refined 14nm process node’s potential.

On the other note, the LGA 1700 is the newer socket standard for the 12th generation processor. The First picture of the Alder Lake CPU has been leaked and showcases the longer CPU. The chip comes in a 37.5mm x 45.0mm package, opposed to the older 37.5mm x 37.5mm package.

We still do not know how the Zen 3 CPU scales in performance. As per AMD’s Keynote shows more incredible single-core performance and 13% IPC uplift. The 6 cores Ryzen 5 5600X beats the 8 cores higher-clocked Core i7 CPU in single core performance and almost beats in multi-threaded workload. Intel Rocket Lake is the answer to the upcoming Ryzen Zen 3 CPUs, but Intel maintains competition with AMD or loses it all in a single swoop.