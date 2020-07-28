Four new Intel chips have showed up on some European retailer websites. While Intel has not confirmed the new variants, this indicates an addition to its already extensive Comet Lake processors. These listings carry a new suffix (“KA”), and it is not sure what changes this brings to the current lineup.

The suffix “K” in Intel’s Comet Lake lineup is an unlocked chip multiplier and that the processor supports overclocking. The “F” suffix implies that the processor does not have a working integrated graphics unit. Intel’s 10th gen i9-10900K and KF are their most powerful processors due to overclocking possibilities up to 5.3GHz. Both of them also have 10 cores and 20 threads with ‘Hyperthreading,’ which is now supported by all 10th gen Comet lake chips listed below.

Core i9-10900K & 10900KF: 3.7GHz base, 5.3GHz boost | 10 Cores, 20 threads

Core i9-10900 & i9-10900F: 2.8GHz base, 5.1GHz boost | 10 cores, 20 threads

Core i7-10700K & 10700KF: 3.8GHz base, 5.1GHz boost | 8 cores, 16 threads

Core i7-10700 & 10700F: 2.9GHz base, 4.8GHz boost | 8 cores, 16 threads

Core i5-10600K & 10600KF: 4.1GHz base, 4.8GHz boost | 3.3GHz base, 4.8GHz boost

Core i5-10600: 6 cores, 12 threads | 3.3GHz base, 4.8GHz boost

Core i5-10500 & 10400F: 3.1GHz base, 4.5GHz boost | 6 cores, 12 threads

Core i5-10400: 2.9GHz base, 4.3GHz boost | 6 cores, 12 threads

Core i3-10320: 3.8GHz base, 4.6GHz boost | 4 cores, 8 threads

Core i3-10300: 3.7GHz base, 4.4GHz boost | 4 cores, 8 threads

Core i3-10100: 3.6GHz base, 4.3GHz boost | 4 cores, 8 threads

The new chips that have surfaced are the i9-10900KA, i9-109850KA, i7-10700KA, and i5-10600KA. Now that we know what “K” and “KF” signify, one could guess what “KA” stands for, but it is not as easy. If the listing is to believed, Intel will be using the suffix “A” for the first time, unlike their previous uses of “K” and “F.” So, there is not the slightest clue about what “KA” could stand for.

The listing does not provide much detail on the specifications of the new “KA” chips. Upon observation, the pricing does seem lower than the “K” chips but by slight margins. Since European prices are generally higher even without VAT, we cannot carry over the price difference in dollars. But, the “KA” processors are cheaper by about 1-2% for i9, i7, i5 variants.

K and KF Comet Lake processors have no retail price difference even though KF chips have no iGPU. Could the KA chips could be Intel’s way of providing cheaper alternatives to their existing chips? It makes sense as competition from AMD has driven Intel to make decisions unlike them as of late. Their inclusion of hyperthreading across their Comet Lake lineup is an indicator.

Also, if you noticed, these listings include an i9-10850KA. An interesting observation as there were reports of an i9-10850K in works from Intel. The reported difference between the i9-10900K and i9-10850K is a lower 100Ghz clock speed, which leads to a lower price tag for the latter.

If the decrease in number in the name suggests a drop in clock speeds, it creates even more confusion for the “KA” name. The clear reduction in price in the “KA” listing could not mean a decrease in clock speeds if the i9-10850K exists. Although this also clears the difference between the i9-10900KA and i9-10850KA.

What are your thoughts on what “KA” could mean? That said, if more related news surfaces about what “KA” denotes, you know you will find it here at Tech News Today.