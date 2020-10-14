AMD has garnered tons of attention thanks to its newer Ryzen 5000 series processor. The Ryzen 5000 series processors have a more significant IPC uplift and come with PCIe Gen 4.0. Intel’s 10th generation launch wasn’t great as it retains the same 14nm process node.

The 10th generation wasn’t that launch for Intel, but the 11th generation might help them get back to the game. Intel now to recoup the damage from Ryzen, silently launches the Core i3 – 10100F. Intel launched it’s 4 cores and 8 thread chip for the entry-level processing.

Core i3 – 10100F Processor maxes at around 4.30 GHz

The Core i3 – 10100F is a 4 core 8 thread processor based on the skylake architecture. The CPU boasts a base clock of 3.60 GHz and boosting up to 4.30 GHz. The Quad-core processor has hyper-threading enabled, making it an 8 thread beast.

The Core i3 – 10100F is much more powerful than the Core i3 – 9100F in terms of specification and features. But there is only 4-7 % over a generational gap. There is no integrated Intel HD GPU in the F variant, so its price is significantly cut down. The Core i3 is an entry-level CPU for gaming and workloads.

Intel released the Core i3 to counter Ryzen 3 3300X; the Ryzen 3300X is a revised Zen 2 architecture model featuring 4 cores and 8 threads. It features almost similar performance to the Core i3 processor. Intel had to undercut the price of the Core i3 series to compete with the Ryzen 3 lineup.

The budget segment of the market is excellent, considering its performance and pricing. Previously the Core i7 – 7700K was up for grabs around $400, and now the same performance can be found in Core i3 processor for just $90.

The Core i3 – 10100F is placed around $79 – $97, just a tad below the Ryzen 3300X. It is an excellent option for the Intel 10th generation motherboard owner or the Z490, B460 motherboard supports the upcoming 11th generation Rocket Lake CPU. So if you are looking for an inexpensive gaming CPU, the Core i3 – 10100F fits the budget very well.

But there is no information when the Core i3 – 10100F will hit store shelves. It is a silent launch meaning it might even hit the shelves after a month. But if you still are looking for a budget CPU, there is the Ryzen 3300X and the Core i3 – 10100 CPUs. Great for people looking for gaming CPUs.