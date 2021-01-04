Intel is set to release its new motherboard 500 series motherboard. The motherboard features the PCIe Gen 4.0 interface and the latest USB 3.2 Gen2x2. The 500 platform supports the latest 11th Gen Rocket Lake and 10th generation Comet Lake processor.

Intel 500 series chipset comes with the latest PCIe Gen 4.0, USB Thunderbolt 4 interface.

The Intel Rocket Lake-S desktop processor is getting a 500 series motherboard platform upgrade. The 500 series motherboard is finally implementing the PCIe Gen 4.0 protocol for all the latest Rocket Lake-S processors and the new Thunderbolt 4 support. But it seems not all the processor for Rocket Lake-S family is getting the 500 series upgrade.

The 500 series motherboard is based on the same LGA1200 socket. It means it supports both the 10th generation and the 11th generation processor. The Rocket Lake Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 processors support the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 interface. As for the Comet Lake refresh, they won’t be supporting the PCIe Gen 4.0 interface. The Celeron, Pentium, and Core i3 processor will use the older PCIe Gen 3.0 interface.

The PCIe Gen 4.0 support on the latest 500 series motherboard is a dealbreaker. Intel has increased the number of supported PCIe lanes with a faster interface. The new PCIe gen shows tremendous performance uplift and supports the latest Microsoft’s DirectStorage and Nvidia’s RTX IO. The 500 series Z590 is the top of the line motherboard with the decked out feature. Intel is finally allowing memory overclocking on the lower boards, which is great news for hardware enthusiasts.

CES 2021 sets off next week. Intel plans to release its mobile Tiger Lake processor and the 500 series motherboard. The Rocket Lake processor won’t be showcased at the CES event. Intel set the unveiling date for the 11th generation processor for March 2021. Intel’s 11th generation processor has excellent single-core performance setting a great competition with AMD.