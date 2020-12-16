Intel is looking to release its new motherboard stands, the Z590, B560, and H510. The reports come from a Chinese outlet, Weixin stating Intel partners are set to release the new 500-series motherboard. The new motherboard is intended for the 11th generation Intel Rocket Lake CPU.

Intel Partners ready to unveil the latest 500 series motherboard before the stated Rocket Lake Desktop launch

The report comes from the Chinese forum via @HXL later reported by Wiebo, who explicitly stated about the 500 series motherboards. The source reports the products will be launched on January 11th. We don’t believe the products will launch at the specified date, but it sounds like the official announcement. We expect the product to launch on time with the 11th generation Rocket Lake processor.

The 500-series motherboard features the high-end Z590 motherboard, mid-ranger B560 motherboard, and the entry-level H510 motherboard. The Z590 uses the LGA 1200 socket with additional support for the 10th generation CPU as well. The newer 500 series will feature the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 technology. The PCIe Gen 4.0 technology remains a question for the latest Rocket Lake S processor.

The source also says the 500 series motherboards will launch ahead of the 11th generation processors. Intel is looking to push the 500 series motherboard ahead with the 10th generation only the processor to support it. Intel looks to hold the 11th generation launch in February or late March. The company is looking to hold stock of the processor before sending it to the respected retailers.

There is only information on the 3 upcoming processors from the Core i9 11900K, Core i7 11700K, and the Core i5 11600K. The 11th generation processor still relies on the 14nm process node. The refined node still performs top-notch, but we hope this will be the last processor based on the 14nm processor. The 11th generation processor is set to launch in late March. Due to the current constraints, Intel is looking to save up stocks before launching the processors.