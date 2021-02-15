The Rocket Lake processors are set to launch in March. A new leak spots the Core i7 – 11700 processor and the Core i9 11900T in the Geekbench Library. The Rocket Lake processors are making headlines even though months before release. The benchmark results show the Core i9 and the Core i7 on par.

Intel Core i9 11900T and Core i7 11700 spotted on the GeekBench

The Rocket Lake processors lineup is filled with Core i9 to Core i5 processors. This is the first look at the 8-core non-K part from the Rocket Lake lineup. Twitter Users Harukaze and Videocardz spotted the processors on the Geekbench website. Both the Core i9 – 11900T and the Core i7 11700 are 8-core and 16 thread processors.

The Core i9 11900T has a low base clock of 1.5 GHz and boosts up to 4.89 GHz. Whereas Core i7 11700 has a base clock of 2.50 GHz and boosts up to 4.88GHz. The main difference comes down to their TDP. The Core i9 11900T is a low powered processor capped at 35W. The Rocket Lake Core i7 11700 has a TDP of 65W having a lot of room to push its performance.

The Core i9 and the Core i7 are neck to neck in the benchmarks. The Core i9 11900T scores 1717 whereas the Core i7 scores 1718 in the single-core test. The 8-core Core i7 edges out in the multi-core test with a 13% significant lead.

The testbench consisted of the same Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero Z590 motherboard and the 16 GB of system memory. Comparing the performance of the Rocket Lake, AMD’s Latest Zen 3 processors are slower even beating the higher Ryzen 9 5950X. But mind the fact AMD offers more cores and threads over Intel.

The Rocket Lake processors will launch in March with the 500-series motherboard already pushed ahead. The Flagship Core i9 11900K leads the pack with a Comet lake refresh for the Core i3 and Pentium models.