Intel’s unreleased NUC 11 extreme devices have appeared in the 3DMark’s Database. As per the website Hardwareleaks, the NUC 11 extreme device is packed with a quad-core CPU with 8 GB RAM and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660Ti. The CPU is reported to be a Tiger Lake-U series processor.

A competitor arrives for the upcoming next-gen console

The Tiger Lake-U chip powering the NUC 11 extreme is identified as a four-core eight-thread design. It appears due to the unreleased hardware of Intel’s upcoming Tiger Lake mobile processor. The 3D Mark software reports that the Tiger Lake-U has a base clock of 2.3 GHz and a boost to 4.4 GHz. It is impressive to see Intel’s engineering sample able to hit 4.4 GHz.

The 3D Mark software shows the NUC 11 paired with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660ti GPU. Rumors state that the Tiger Lake CPU will ship with Intel’s new Gen12 Xe Graphics. Intel advertises the Gen12 Xe graphics to go head to head against AMD’s Vega iGPUs.

But, the GTX 1660Ti on the NUC 11 seems to be the mobile variant as it runs in an 80W TDP, which means that you are getting the same desktop GTX 1660Ti, but the clock speed and performance is lowered to meet the 80W TDP.

Intel sets sail towards HTPC battling with console

The NUC 9 Extreme Kit from Intel was a good competitor to the console market. The NUC 9 Extreme Kit had a dedicated GPU paired with a Mobile Intel Core 9th Gen CPU. It fits inside a small case and delivers better performance than your average console.

Intel might follow the same footprint as the NUC 9 while moving forward with the product of the NUC 11. The small factor build and PC-like performance made it an excellent HTPC. Yes, the next-gen console is powerful, and the NUC 11 needs an RTX 2080 to compete with them, but it will still throw punches at the console department.

The NUC 11 is rumored to be inside of a 1.35-liter case and divided into two families. The NUC 11 Extreme (Phantom Canyon) for enthusiasts, and the NUC 11 Performance (Panther Canyon) for mainstream users. We never know if the product will launch this year as due to the Coronavirus pandemic.