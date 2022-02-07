Intel Optane Memory is a smart memory technology that accelerates a computer’s responsiveness. It is designed to increase computers’ hard drive speed. Intel Optane Memory remembers your frequently used document and apps, enabling you to access these documents with lesser load time.

Sometimes, when running on a computer using an Intel Optane Memory, you may get the error message, Intel Optane™ Memory Pinning Unable to load DLL’ iaStorAfsServiceApi.dll” (Exception from HRESULT: 0x8007007E). Although this error does not stop you from performing any tasks, we always get the error notification each time we open the File Explorer.

What Causes Intel Optane Memory Pinning Error?

The error means that the Intel Optane Pinning Service Extension could not access the DLL (Dynamic Link Library) file named iaStorAfsServiceApi.dll . Sometimes, when the Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST) driver is updated to a version between 17.5.x and 17.8.x, the OS may search for files from previous versions that it cannot find.

When the OS cannot find this file, we get the Intel Optane Memory Pinning error.

Now that we know the main reason behind the Intel Optane Memory error. Let us see what may stop the OS from locating the File

Intel optane driver cannot access iaStorAfsServiceApi.dll Operating System may use the removed installation files from the older version Due to a Windows Update

How to Fix Intel Optane Memory Pinning Error?

Here are a few fixes we can try to solve the Intel Optane Memory Pinning Error. Before we start, please try the first three fixes one after the other. These may not work for you if done individually.

Repair/modify Intel Optane Pinning Explorer Extensions

The Intel Optane Pinning Explorer Extensions is an application that manages the Intel Optane Memory. If the OS has a hard time locating the iaStorAfsServiceApi.dll file, we can repair this application from Program and features to solve the issue with the Optane Memory.

Repairing this application will fix any issues with its files and folders, which in turn will fix the problem you are having with the Intel Optane Memory.

Follow these steps to modify the Intel Optane Pinning Explorer Extension from Control Panel.

Click on the Start Menu and Go to Control Panel. Select View By as Large icons Click on Programs and Features. Here, you will see the list of all applications installed on the computer. Right-click the application named Intel Optane Pinning Explorer Extension. Select Repair.

Suppose you cannot find the Intel Optane Pinning Explorer Extension application in Control Panel. Follow these steps.

Click on the Start menu and go to Settings On the left side, click on Apps. Select Apps & features. Scroll down to see all applications installed on your computer.

Here, Click on Intel Optane Pinning Explorer Extension and select Modify.

It may take some time to repair. Once it is complete, restart your computer.

If repairing the application does not fix the issue, we can also uninstall it to see if it fixes the problem.

Install latest Intel Rapid Storage Technology

The Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST) Driver configures and enables the system acceleration with Intel’s Optane Memory. If your computer has the Intel Optane Memory, the Intel RST driver must be above 17.9.1.1009 to prevent any future Intel Optane Memory issues.

Follow these steps to install the latest Intel RST.

Note: If you do not have Intel RST installed, skip the Disable Intel RST and Uninstall Intel RST Driver Process.

Disable Intel RST.

Click on the Start menu and search for Intel Rapid Storage Technology. Select the item that matches the search. Under the Status tab, click on Disable to disable the Intel Optane memory feature. Click Yes, if the application asks you for confirmation. It may take a few minutes to disable all the Optane memory features. Restart your computer once all the process is complete.

Uninstall Intel RST driver.

Click on the Start menu. Go to Settings > Apps > Apps and feature. Here, scroll and search for Intel Rapid Store Technology. Uninstall this driver. Restart your computer once the driver is uninstalled.

Install Intel RST Driver

We first need to download the latest Intel RST driver from the internet to install this driver. Once you download the newest driver, follow these steps.

Run the SetupRST.exe file that you downloaded. Follow the installation process. Once the installation process is complete, click on the Start menu Search Intel Rapid Storage Technology and click on the item that matches the search. Under Status, Enable the Intel Optane Memory feature. Select the drive that has Intel Optane Memory. Click on Yes. It may take a few minutes to enable the setting. Once it is complete, restart your computer to save the changes.

Uninstall Intel’s Pinning Shell Extension driver

We also need to remove Intel’s Pinning Shell Extension driver so that the error does not re-appear after the next Windows Update. Follow these steps to uninstall Intel’s Pinning Shell Extension Driver.

Press the Windows + X key and select Device Manager. Expand Software component. Here, Right-click Intel Pinning Shell Extension and choose Uninstall Device. Check Attempt to remove the driver for this device. Click on Uninstall.

As we figured out that the Intel Optane Memory error starts because of a Windows Update, W can try using the previous version of windows to fix this issue. However, we should know that this may or may not resolve the problem; if not, try some other fixes mentioned in this article.

Follow these steps to roll back your Windows update.

Click on the Start menu. Go to Settings > Windows Update (Security & Update > Windows Update for Windows 10) > Update History. Scroll down and click on Uninstall Updates. Installed Updates dialog box will open. Here, you will see all your Windows Update. Under Microsoft Windows, right-click on the latest Windows update and click Uninstall. Click Yes. Once the uninstall is complete, restart the computer to save changes.

Replace the Missing DLL file

A DLL (Dynamic Link Library) file consists of lines of code that any program can use simultaneously. As these DLL files are universal, we can download them from the internet and replace the missing file.

If the Intel Optane Memory Pinning error says the iaStorAfsServiceApi.dll file is missing, we can try replacing this file from the system file. However, we also need to re-register the DLL file if we replace them in the system file.

Note: All files and folders inside C:\Windows\System32 are system files.

Follow these steps to replace and re-register the DLL file.

Download the iaStorAfsServiceApi.dll file from the internet. Extract this DLL file and copy iaStorAfsServiceApi.dll . Go to C:\Windows\System32 and paste the DLL file. Replace the existing iaStorAfsServiceApi.dll If Windows asks you for any permission, click on continue. Restart your computer.

Now, we need to register this DLL file for the system to recognize this file. Follow these steps to register the DLL file.