The Intel 500 series motherboard have launched during the CES 2021. The PCIe Gen 4 technology is the new impressive feature in the upcoming 11th generation processor. We are getting the first PCIe Gen4 speeds used with the latest Rocket Lake processor.

Intel PCIe Gen4 reaches very high speed beating the PS5 SSD

Intel has already announced the launch of the 500 series motherboard. Previous leaks already have denoted the release of the PCIe Gen 4.0 technology with all its next-generation processors. The early engineering sample and QS sample shows the support for the PCIe Gen 4.0 processor.

It seems the Z490 motherboards do support the PCIe Gen 4.0 interface but requires the Rocket Lake processor. The leaked performance metric comes from an MSI Z490-A Pro motherboard. There BIOS shows no information about the processor. But it seems the processor probably is the QS Rocket Lake processor.

The benchmark showed the Z490 motherboard using the latest BIOS from MSI. The latest BIOS also supports the Resizable-BAR and adds compatibility for the Rocket Lake CPUs. The configuration uses the Samsung 980 PRO 1 TB.

In CrysalDiskMark, The Z490 platform achieves over 7 Gb/s reads, and over 5 Gb/s write speeds. The read speeds of the SSDs are sequentially faster than the PS5’s 5.5 GB/s read speed. As of now, the Z490 only supports PCIe Gen 4.0 speeds with the Rocket Lake processors. Any older processor like the Comet Lake or the upcoming Comet Lake refreshes won’t support the PCIe Gen 4.0 interface.

The Rocket Lake is set to release at the end of Q1 2021 with the Comet Lake refreshes. The Core i9 is the flagship processor from the latest line up featuring 8 cores and 16 threads. Intel is already started its plan to release the 500 series motherboard in CES 2021. The Alder Lake processor based on the 10nm processor is up next in line with a cited launch in H2 of 2021.