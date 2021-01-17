Intel showcased its dominance with the Core i9 11900K processor during CES 2021. The 8 core and 12 thread destroyed the Ryzen 9 5900X in the gaming performance. But it seems more to it as a Chinese TechTuber unearth some truth about the Core i9.

Intel Core i9 – 11900K goes head to head with the Core i9 – 10900K trailing behind in multi-thread performance.

The previous benchmark results from Intel showcased the excellence of the upcoming Core i9 11900K. During CES 2021, the Core i9 quickly shreds the Ryzen 9 5900X apart in the single-core test. But that might not be entirely the case for the processor. A Chinese TechTuber got hold of the QS version of the Core i9 processor.

The same processor faced the same hiccup with the PCIe interface bugs, the ES chip, and the QS chip. But the performance metrics on the QS chip should be somewhat near the retail version of the final product.

The Core i9 11900K was tested against the Core i9 10900K with 10 cores and 20 threads. Both the CPUs achieved 5.2 GHz across all cores. But cooling the processor is quite a hassle, requiring a chiller. The setup configuration featured a Z490 motherboard with 16 GB of DDR-3600 Mhz memory.

The Core i9 11900K is 11% faster than the Core i9 10900K in the single-core test. The 8 cores counterpart easily edges out its predecessor with a score of 693.4. But the due to its fewer threads, it loses by 12% in the multi-core test. A similar showing can be seen in the Cinebench R20 and R23 results. The Core i9 11900K beats its predecessor by 16% in the single-core test, only to be beaten in the multi-core test.

The gaming test showcases a mixed bag of results. The Core i9 11900K gained some impressive numbers in the gaming but traded blows with the Core i9 10900K. Talking in terms of performance, the Core i9 11900K has a slight advantage. Plus, each of the processors needs a lot of power and cooling to achieve gaming performance. It seems the 8 core processor is going to be hefty.

Intel Rocket Lake processor will be soon with the early release of the 500 series motherboard. Intel looks to plan to release the Rocket Lake processor in the March-April.