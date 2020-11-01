Intel announced its latest Xe MAX dedicated GPU and a new Deep Link Technology. The Intel Xe GPU is shaping to be a great GPU, and the Deep Link Technology adds more to performance beating out its competitors. The AI-based processing has a significant uplift in performance thanks to the new technology.

Intel Xe MAX paired with Deep Link destroys RTX 2080 in AI-related workloads.

The Intel Iris Xe GPU is shaping to increase the reach of Intel’s GPU empire. The Iris Xe MAX is the top of the line discrete GPU. The GPU features 96 EUs and a clock speed of 1.65 GHz. The Xe MAX has a dedicated 4GB memory working in the PCIe 4.0. The variable-rate shading and Intel DLBoost is a handy addition to the newer GPU.

Intel’s new Deep Link technology tries to push the performance of the dGPU using the CPU and the iGPU. The Deep Link amasses the resources of the Intel Xe iGPU, Intel Xe MAX dGPU, and CPU, offering more GPU and AI computational performance. Sharing the workload does increase the overall performance of the device.

Intel Iris Xe MAX GPU beats the industry standard MX 350

It seems Intel is improving their GPU by a lot compared to its UHD and Iris Pro graphics. The Intel Xe MAX GPU beats Nvidia’s MX 350 in most of the titles. But the lead isn’t that big but does show Intel’s improvement over the past few years. The Xe MAX beats the MX 350 in-game titles like Metro Exodus, Grid 2019, Middle Earth Shadow of War, and more. Intel said that the games haven’t been cherry-picked. It is great to see smaller dGPU to hit 30 FPS in most of the newer Triple-A game titles.

If we look at the AI and productivity-related workloads, Intel destroys the RTX 2080 Super. The Iris Xe MAX GPU does use the DL Boost and Deep Link feature, increasing its AI computation power. The 4 GB Iris Xe Graphics card outclassed a higher Nvidia’s RTX 2080 mobile solution. Intel wins by an astounding 78%, gaining a significant lead in AI computing. The media encoding sees better results, even in application like Premier Pro, etc. accelerating the performance.

The company is also introducing the Dynamic Power Sharing feature to fine-tune the performance of the system. Similar to AMD’s Smart Shift mode, the Power Sharing features allow more Power to be pumped to the GPU in need. The feature helps in devices having power constraints or in a limited power scenario.

The Iris Xe MAX graphics card is available in Acer Swift 3x, Asus VivoBook Flip TP470, and Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2 in 1.