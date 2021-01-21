We are close to getting the latest Intel Rocket Lake processor. The Rocket Lake processor is set to release in March of 2021. But even before release, we are getting a sneak peek at the upcoming Core i5 11400 processors.

Intel Core i5 11400 6 core Rocket Lake beats the Core i5 10400 with convincing single-threaded performance.

The Intel Core i5 – 11400 is the latest locked 6 core processor fresh out of the Rocket Lake processors. It features 6 cores and 12 threads based on the 14nm Cypress Cove architecture. Looking at the leaked Geekbench performance, it sure looks better besting out the older Skylake processors.

The Geekbench performance of the Core i5 11400 is exceptional, scoring 1247 in the single-core test and 6197 in the multi-core test. It is safe to say the Rocket Lake performs 12% better than the older Comet Lake processor. The tested configuration had an MSI Z490M Gaming Edge Wi-Fi motherboard and 64 GB of DDR4 memory.

Since it is a 65W part, it is lower than the Core i5 11600K and falls behind the Ryzen 5 5600X processor. It loses by a large margin against the Ryzen processor. We expect better performance out of the Core i5 unlocked part as it has a TDP of 125W. According to reports, the unlocked Core i5 processor draws over 200W of power. So theoretically, it can perform better than the Ryzen 5 5600X.

The Core i5 – 11400 is a 6 core processor with a 2.60 GHz base clock with a 4.40 GHz boost clock. Since this is a non-K configuration, it has a 65W TDP with 12 MB of L3 cache. The newer Rocket Lake processors are based on the latest 14nm Cypress Cover architecture with better IPC uplift over the Skylake architecture.

The Intel Rocket Lake processor is set to release at the end of March or April. The Rocket Lake compatible 500 series motherboards are here at CES 2021. The pricing and product list of the Rocket Lake has been leaked with a demo at CES 2021.