Intel is expected to release brand new 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S processors within this March or April. During CES 2021, Intel teased the Core i9 11900K Rocket Lake processor with promising results. The official release for the isn’t final yet, but a Belgian retailer has leaked the processor’s pricing details.

Belgian retailer leaks the initial pricing for the Rocket Lake processors.

Rocket Lake is the next in the lineup from Intel featuring the mature 14nm process node with a revitalized core architecture. The Top of the line Rocket Lake processor, the Core i9 11900K, is the flagship performer featuring 8 cores and 16 threads.

The leaked detail pricing of the processor comes from a Belgian retailer. The listing features some newer KF and F models with their pricing. The Top of the line Core i9- 11900K costs 499.70 euros, costing atleast $603. In comparison, the lowest Rocket Lake processor, the Core i5 11400F costing 176.06 euros, converted costs $212.36 in the US.

The leaked data is not official as this is the early information that the retailer had at the moment. The stated MSRP doesn’t have included VAT and might vary according to the CPUs. The list contains all the regular, K, and F series processors. The K series cost higher as it offers an unlocked multiplier whereas the F series comes with no integrated GPU making it cheaper.

The Core i9 11900K is going for less than the Core i9 10900K processor. There is a 100 euro difference between the 8 core Rocket Lake processor and the 10 core Comet Lake processor. The flagship Rocket Lake comes at a lower price due to its lower core count than its predecessor.

The Rocket Lake-S processor has better IPC performance and has the better single-core performance. The Rocket Lake processors have a higher price tag compared to their predecessors.

The data provided by the store might not fully match with the final MSRP. Intel is expected to launch the upcoming processors in March. The MSRP of each processor might change during the coming months. So take all the leaked information with a grain of salt.

For the Intel fans, the pricing of the older Comet Lake processors has come down. The lowered prices on the Core i9 10980K make it more viable. The Core i9 10980K comes at $400, offering better pricing and the core count. The 10 core Comet lake processor is a better value compared to the 8 core Ryzen 7 5800X.