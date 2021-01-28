Intel teased the upcoming Rocket Lake-S desktop processor during the CES 2021 event. The newer Rocket Lake processor will launch in March-April. The newer leaks originated from MSI shows the specification of the upcoming unlocked processor from Intel.

The retail specification of the unlocked Rocket Lake processor is out.

The reports come from Videocardz news outlet who found the newer processor’s specification from MSI presentation slides. The reports are likely to be a part of the 500-series motherboard presentations. The 500-series motherboard will officially support the latest 11th generation processor with the added PCIe Gen 4.0 interface.

The leak presents the specification of the top-tier unlocked processor for the Rocket Lake family. The leaked report shows the specification of the Core i9 11900K, Core i7 11700K, and Core i5 11600K processors.

The Core i9 11900K is an 8 core and 12 thread part. It has a base frequency of 3.5 GHz and a turbo frequency of 5.1 GHz. The Intel turbo boost technology allows the processor to reach 5.2 GHz in single-core performance. The thermal velocity boost Technology pushes the single-core clock to 5.3 GHz and all core clock to 4.8 GHz.

The Core i7 11700K is the same 8 core and 12 thread part but with a higher base frequency of 3.6 GHz and boost clock speed of 4.9 GHz. The Turbo Boost technology pushes the CPU at 5.0 GHz.

The Core i5 is the smallest unlocked processor with 6 cores and 12 threads with a base frequency of 3.9 GHz. Since the turbo boost and thermal boost technology is only for the higher-end SKUs, the Core i5 only boosts up to 4.9 GHz.

All the newer Rocket Lake-S processor has an upgraded memory controller now supporting DDR4-3200MHz RAM by default. The 8 core processors get 16 MB of L3 cache. The flagship processor now has lesser cores and a cut-down Cache size from 20 to 16MB. The Core i5 gets 12MB of L3 cache. All the processors boast 125W TDP, but that is just the PL1 as the higher-end processor are expected to draw 250W at peak.

Intel is soon releasing their 11th generation Rocket Lake processor in March. The company has already released the compatible 500-series motherboard. It will take a while before Intel releases the 11th generation processor. But we hope they don’t face stock problems like AMD.