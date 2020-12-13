The entire lineup of the upcoming 11th gen processors is here packing some hefty performance into it. The information of the Rocket Lake S processor surfaced online, with 4 models launching very soon.

Intel Rocket Lake 11th Gen Core Desktop CPU the flagship Core i9 – 11900K with 8 cores and a 5.3 GHz overclock

The Rocket Lake-S lineup is looking strong with a bit of disappointment in the Core i9 CPU. Twitter user Davidbepo posted the information about the upcoming 11th gen processor. Harukaze5719 displayed a table comparing the Rocket Lake and Comet Lake CPU with the info from Davidbepo.

The leaks gave us insight on the upcoming 11th Gen Intel processors. It isn’t delightful for Intel to pack 8 cores in the flagship Core i9 processor. The Core i7 11700K and the Core i9 11900K shares the same cores and threads. From the looks, the Core i9 is the specially binned version of the Core i7, offering better clock speed and all core boost.

The Core i9 and Core i7 both come packed with a 16 MB cache and Thermal Velocity boost, adding extra performance aside from the spec. The Core i9 comes with a reduced number of cores compared with the 10900K. The Intel Core i9 11900K comes with 8 cores, smaller than Core i9 10900K’s 20 core setup. The Core i9 11th gen has 2 stage power limit option. The 1st stage has draws 125W for standard operation. To reach the maximum advertised speed, the CPU draws 250W of power. A good explanation of why the Core i9 didn’t come with 10 cores.

The Core i5 series remained unchanged with 6 cores and 12 threads. The Core i5 till now has 2 variants, the Core i5 11600K and 11400. Both the processor are great contenders to the Ryzen 5 series. The Core i5 11600K has a single boost clock of 4.9 GHz, whereas all core turbo boosts up to 4.7 GHz. The Core i5 11400 has a single-core boost of 4.4 GHz and boost up to 4.2 GHz in all core turbo.

The lineup looks fascinating for now feature a great single and all-core turbo. The Cypress core powered 11th gen processor is said to have excellent single-core performance catching up to AMD. But the low core count on the Core i9 is concerning as Ryzen offers 12 and 16 core for its Ryzen 9 processor. But there is a silver lining in Intel’s new offering, which only can be dictated by the performance.