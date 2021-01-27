Intel is finally bearing its fruit from its labor after years of work. The Intel DG1 Xe Graphics is finally hitting the OEM-only market. It is the top of the line graphics card from Intel’s Xe GPU. It still takes a lot of time before the company introduces more lineups.

Intel launches Iris Xe Desktop graphics cards for OEMs with some picture models.

The desktop graphics card is finally on track with the Iris Xe. The company is releasing its latest Xe-LP line of graphics cards. OEMs like Asus and Colorful are offering the custom variant for OEM-only. The Asus variant comes with a fanless design with a single slot design. As for the Colorful variant, it comes dual-slot design with a dual-fan to cool the heatsink.

The Iris Xe graphics card features 80 EUs, 20 ROPs, and 40 Texture units. The execution unit of the graphic card is cut down by 16 EUs, reducing the performance. It seems the Iris Xe Desktop graphics is the lower binned version of the same wafer.

As for the specification, the Iris Xe Desktop graphics card has a max boost speed of 1700 MHz with a TDP of 30 watts. The card features 4 GB of VRAM sitting on the 128-bit bus bandwidth. The Iris Xe and the Iris MAX GPU use the same 10nm SuperFin process node. The memory reaches maximum bandwidth at 68 GB/s.

So there no question that Intel wants to be the next company eyeing on the graphics market. The GPU market now is swelling up with the endless possibilities to gain a lot of fair shares. The Iris Xe DG1 is the first test graphics card for the GPU market. There is no metric on the quantity of the graphics card. But Intel is testing their graphics card with the gaming platform and teasing it GPU, before the big GPU launch.