Intel is coming on top of the single-core performance test with its latest Rocket Lake CPU. Leaked benchmarks from the Chinese forum displayed the upcoming Core i9 – 11900K. The benchmark shows the massive uplift in the single-core performance and catching up to the Ryzen in multi-core performance.

Intel Core i9 – 11900K beats Ryzen 7 5800X in the single-core performance and matches in multi-threaded workload.

The leaked CPU-Z benchmark was spotted in the Chinese Forums Bilibili by HXL. The Core i9 11900K 8-core processor had an impressive score with an in-built CPU-Z benchmark. Compared to the latest offerings, the Core i9 – 11900K convincing comes in front with the Ryzen 7 5800X.

The Core i9 – 11900K scores 695.4 points in the single-thread and 6522.1 points in the multi-thread tests. Comparing with the Ryzen 7 5900X, the Ryzen 7 5800X scores only 668 in single-core and 6593 in the multi-core test. The Core i9 11900K is 5-7% faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X. Even though the score on the multi-core scores is on par, the Ryzen 7 5800X still leads ahead.

Compared to the older Core i9 – 10900K, the Core i9 – 11900K straight-up shows the massive performance ending up 19% faster. Intel sure is pumping up its single-core performance with its latest Cypress Cove cores with the brand new architecture. The brand new architecture on the older 14nm processor still performs better.

The Core i9 – 11900K comes with 8 cores and 16 threads backed by a 16 MB L3 cache. The processor has a base clock of 3.5 GHz and boosts for a maximum boost of 5.2 GHz. The all-core turbo reaches 4.8 GHz with some unknown number about the thermal boost velocity. The Core i9 Rocket Lake processor looks to release in the Q1 of 2021 with the latest 500-series motherboard. The new LGA1200 socket motherboard finally supports the Resizable BAR, PCIe Gen 4.0 interface, and USB 4.0 interface.

The leaked benchmark of the Core i9 – 11900K shows it a true contender to the Ryzen 5000 series CPU. Intel is taking back its crown in single-core performance. But we hope this is the last time we see the 14nm process node based processor from Intel.