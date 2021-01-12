Intel has presented a lot of new products for the CES 2021 event. The company launched its Tiger Lake CPU and teased its upcoming Alder Lake and Rocket Lake processors. The Rocket Lake, to be particular the Core i9, beats the latest AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming performance.

Intel Core i9 11900K beats the 12 core Ryzen 9 5900X in gaming performance.

The Rocket Lake is the upcoming processor lineup from Intel. The Intel Rocket Lake is the last processor from the 14nm process node. Yesterday on the Intel CES 2021 teased their upcoming Rocket Lake processors. The Core i9 – 11900K is the lineup flagship processor with 8 core and 12 threads. The flagship processor was teased at the CES 2021 keynote with significant single-core performance uplift.

The mature 14nm process node is out of its league but performs way better than the performance. The Keynote featured gaming benchmarks between the top of the line Ryzen 9 5900X and the Core i9 – 11900K. The gaming benchmark included Watchdogs: Legion, Farcry: New Dawn, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

All the games were tested in 1090p with the max graphical settings. The Core i9 – 11900K edges out the Ryzen 9 5900X in every game thrown at it. The Rocket Lake processor performs 8% better in the Total War, whereas gaining 2% lead in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. All in all, the Core i9 11900K is 4.4% faster than the AMD Ryzen 5900X.

Intel is pushing the 14nm process node to its limit. The Cyberpunk benchmark on the Core i9 went quite smoothly. The system was running the game on the max graphical settings with the latest RTX 3080, but there wasn’t any performance metric previewed.

The next-gen Rocket Lake processor uses a whole different core architecture. The newer processor features the upcoming PCIe Gen 4.0 and Intel Xe graphics. Intel has introduced the latest 500 series motherboard for the upcoming 11th gen processor.