Intel is ready to tackle AMD and its latest Ryzen 5000 series APUs upcoming in CES 2021. The 11th generation Core i7 – 11370H has been spotted with the latest RTX 30 series mobile GPUs. The 11th gen is featured in the Asus ROG TUF gaming laptop with significant hardware changes.

Intel Tiger Lake-H Core i7 – 11370H spotted online within Asus notebook device on a South African Retailer.

The Core i7 was spotted on Asus’ latest TUF gaming series laptop. Momomo_US saw the listing at a South African retailer. The South African Retailer showcases the 2 different TUF models and a single Asus Zenbook variant. Each model comes with Intel Core i7 – 11370H paired with integrated and dedicated GPU.

The Asus TUF Gaming FX516PR-I716512WOT comes with GeForce RTX 3060 6 GB graphics card. This is the first time we see an RTX 3060 GPU on the mobile platform. Other than that, the system comes with 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD. The site also lists another TUF Gaming laptop with an FX516PR-HN002T model with no discrete GPU inside. It might feature the latest Intel Xe GPU inside with performance on par with MX350 dedicated GPU.

As for the Zenbook, it may solely rely on the Intel Xe GPU for the GPU horsepower. All of the above CPU will be using the 10 nm Willow Cove cores with improved single-core and multi-core processing performance. Intel talked about significant IPC uplift in the performance. We will have to wait for CES 2021 to get a full tour of the latest Willow Cove processors.

The Zenbook model comes with the name Zenbook UX564PH and is priced at 1420.76 Euro. It is an ultrabook with a 1-year warranty. As for the non-GPU listed, the TUF Gaming laptop is priced at 1399.47 Euros. It seems Intel isn’t the only one ready to launch their new hardware during CES 2021. Nvidia is also looking to launch its RTX 30 mobile series GPU with its new Ampere architecture.

The 11th gen processor will battle head to head with AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series APU set to launch during CES 2021 with exponential performance crushing the older Intel 10th Gen mobile and Ryzen 4000 APUs.