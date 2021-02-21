We are finally getting a visual update on the Intel Rocket Lake lineup after its launch. The processors are getting a change in the packaging displaying their new logo. Intel had changed its logo last year revamping the company. Now we can see some revamped retail packaging for the upcoming Rocket Lake processors.

Intel updates Core i9 series packaging for the Rocket Lake lineup with a unique package for the Core i9 11900K flagship processor

The leaks and benchmark of the upcoming processor have given us some insight into the Rocket Lake Processors. The 14nm processor Cypress Cove architecture is a step ahead with the impressive single-core performance. But the power draw and the heat produce might be a problem with the flagship drawing over 250W at peak.

The new 11th generation processor looks very much like the new Intel logo. Videocardz got the picture ahead of the launch of the giving insight on the new retail packaging. The flagship Core i9 11900K comes with a unique polygon design with an acrylic cover on the sides. Intel has provided stylish boxes with the Core i9 processors in the past. Intel switched to the cardboard boxes from the Core i9 10th generation so we might get the same for the latest processors.

The Core i9 11900, 11900KF, and 11900F have similar boxes. All of the boxes have the latest Intel logo with the same design. The package is plain and normal with clean text. The other processor might also get the same package with the changes on the Core series initial.

Intel is soon to release its new 11th generation Rocket Lake processor at the end of March. The Rocket Lake processor lineup has been released with a mixture of the new and the old comet lake processors. The Core i3 and Pentium processors are not getting the Rocket Lake treatment. The Core i3 processor and below are based on the older Comet Lake architecture. Intel has already pushed forward the new 500-series motherboard for the new processors.

The new motherboard provides the latest PCIe Gen 4.0 interface with added Thunderbolt 4 support.