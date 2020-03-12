Intel will be soon releasing its new powerful high-powered 10th Generation CPUs. But amidst that, Intel also will release the new Xeon W mobile CPUs. If the leaks are correct, then Intel will be releasing 2 Comet-Lake based Xeon line mobile CPUs reaching clock speed above 5 GHz.

New Xeon CPUs have the same specs as the higher end i7 core and i9 CPUs

The leaks come from a twitter user named @momomo_us, a reputable hardware leaker. They leaked information about the upcoming Xeon mobile CPUs. The leaks gave information about the Xeon W-10885M and Xeon W-10855M. Both are laptop focused processors with exceptional numbers backing it up.

The Xeon W-10885M has 8 cores and 16 threads, it has a boost clock of 5.3 GHz and 16 MB L3 cache. Similarly, the Xeon W-10855M has 6 cores and 12 threads with a boost clock of 5.1 GHz and 12 MB L3 cache. The leaked information showed no information about the base clock speed of the CPUs, but they have a 45W TDP.

The Xeon W-10885M and Xeon W-10855M are based on the aging 14nm processing node. Compared to the upcoming Intel’s 10th Generation high powered mobile CPUs, the Xeon W-10885M and Xeon W-10855M are the same as the forthcoming Core i9-10980HK and Core i7-10750H respectively. This resemblance might also indicate the base clock of the Xeon CPUs to be similar to them. Other than that, the Xeon CPU is far better compared to the Core series.

The Xeon has better ECC memory support, vPro, Trusted Execution Technology (TXT), Active Management Technology (AMT), etc. These features separate Xeon processors from your mainstream Core series processors.

The 10th Xeon CPUs finally makes its way into Laptops, but that isn’t going to change the fact that AMD is bringing its new Ryzen 4000 APUs. The new Ryzen APU is based on the more modern 7nm processing node and takes less amount of power (35-40W variable) compared to Intel (45W). We are also waiting to see a Pro Series processor from AMD. If the Ryzen Pro Series APU appears, it will go head to head with Intel’s Xeon 10th Gen processors. The new Xeon W-10885M and W-10855M will fight for the market with AMD’s Ryzen Pro 4700U (if the rumors are correct), but looking at the Xeon’s specs, it will be going head to head with Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 5 4600H.