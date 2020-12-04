Intel is preparing the Rocket Lake-S Desktop CPU for 2021. The 11th Gen Core i9 – 11900K shapes up to be a strong contender with only 8 cores 16 threads. The benchmark on the Core i9 – 11900K is done on AOTS, showcasing its upcoming performance.

The Core i9 – 11900K reaches 5.0GHz with almost on par with 5800X and slightly slower than the Ryzen 9 5950X

The Core i9 – 11900K is Intel’s latest Flagship consumer processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU comes with a 3.5 GHz base clock and boosts up to 5.0 GHz. 11900K has two fewer cores, which might pose a problem in multithreading. But aside, it still uses the same 14nm process node from Intel.

TUM_APISAK reports both the leaks. TUM_APISAK previously unearthed tons of upcoming CPUs, and this is a compelling source to trust. The Core i9 – 11900K has been tested in Geekbench and AOTS with quite compelling results. The AOTS benchmark is not taken well in the PC community, but all the tests should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Intel CPU manages to pull off 62.7FPS in 1440p and 64.7 at 1080p settings. Both the tests used the in Crazy preset in the Ashes of the Singularity Benchmark. It seems the Core i9 is behind the Ryzen 9 5950X by 10%. Twitter user @___iMagic shared a photo where the Ryzen 9 5950X scores 71.9 FPS at 1080p Crazy Preset.

In the Geekbench test, the Core i9 – 11900K scores 1645 in single-core performance and 9783 in the multicore performance test. So let’s take a head to head comparison with the 8 cores Ryzen part. The Ryzen 7 5800X has the same 8 cores and 16 threads. The Zen 3 CPU scores 1661 in single-core and 10367 in a multicore test. The Ryzen 7 is 8 – 10% faster than the Core i9, even beating it out in the multicore performance test.

We are not sure whether the 8 cores part is genuinely the Intel Core i9 11900K. But scores from all over the internet point out as the Core i9. The Intel Desktop Rocket Lake-S CPUs are coming in 2021 as people hint that the 11th gen CPU might be showcased during CES 2021. The performance might not be on par with AMD Ryzen 5000 series.

But Intel sure does improve a whole lot on the 14nm mature node. The 11th Generation CPU is supported on the LGA1200 platform and comes with PCIe Gen 4.0 support. A new feature like the Resizable BAR will also be making an introduction to the Rocket Lake-S CPU.