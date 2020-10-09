Intel is targeted to launch the RocketLake in March 2021. RocketLake is the newest architecture launch for Intel but on the more refined and aging 14nm process node. Intel has moved the launch of the Rocket Lake to March, removing the previously thought launch event during CES 2021. The 11th generation processor does pack a lot of new features staying in the same 1200 LGA sockets.

Intel 11th generation based on a new architecture introducing the PCIe Gen 4.0 and more

Intel’s Rocket Lake processor is wholly based on the newest Willow Cove architecture. The processor uses the same old but mature 14nm process node. The Willow Cove is the latest architecture from Intel. The company could quickly jump to the newer 10nm process node, but reports say Intel isn’t completely ready.

The research on the 10nm hasn’t been finished, and jumping directly to it might result in reduced performance. So Intel is playing it safe by launching the Willow Cove architecture on the 14nm process node.

Plus, the 11th generation specification says it all. Thanks to the refined and mature process nodes, the CPU can hit 5.0 GHz. Finally, Intel is introducing the long-awaited PCIe Gen 4.0 support and Xe graphics card. The 5.0 GHz boost clock should offer tons of performance but raises concerns about the TDP.

The leaked Geekbench benchmark does show that the 11th generation packs a ton of performance. But the continuing support for the LGA 1200 is an excellent deal for all the PC enthusiasts and Intel 10th generation CPU owners.

The PCIe Gen 4.0 will be a great addition to the CPU, adding more PCIe lanes and faster communication. The CPU is outfitted with 20 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and the latest 500 series chipset will add more to the table. The Xe graphics will make the debut on the latest 11th gen Intel CPUs.

The long-awaited Intel Xe GPU looks to overtake AMD and its Vega APUs. The Intel Thunderbolt 4 is going to be directly integrated into the CPU and removes Intel SGX security. Intel removed the SGX security to prevent hackers from exploiting the plondervoit exploit.

The Intel 11th generation processors are going to be a great addition to the 14nm process node. We don’t know what kind of IPC gains or performance uplift can be seen. But the benchmark leaks and the added features might make it compelling against AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 5000 series.