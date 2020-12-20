The Rocket Lake is the upcoming 11th gen processor from Intel. The 11th generation processor will feature new Rocket Lake architecture with a mix of the Comet Lake refresh as well. The leak reports showcase 13 Rocket Lake CPU, and 13 Comet Lake refresh CPU for the new release.

Intel releasing Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 Rocket Lake CPU alongside the Core i3, Pentium Comet Lake Refresh

In an exciting turn of events, Intel is releasing the Comet Lake Refresh alongside Rocket Lake SKUs. Twitter user Harukaze5719 found the processor lineup in the Chinese Tech Outlet. The 11th gen is split into two architecture totaling 26 products. The Rocket Lake lineup features Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5 processors featuring the Cypress Cove cores. The Core i3, Pentium, and Celeron variants get treated with the Comet Lake refresh. The Comet Lake refresh refines the Skylake architecture based on the same 14nm mature process node.

The Core i9 SKUs feature three processors. The Core i9 lineup features 8 cores and 16 threads with the same 16MB cache. The all-new Intel Xe graphics makes in all of the Rocket Lake CPUs. The Core i7 is mostly similar to the Core i9 featuring the same 8 cores and 16 threads, and 16 MB of cache. The Rocket Lake Core i9 looks like the highly binned Core i7, thanks to its higher clock speed and boost clocks.

The Core i5 is the last entrant in the lineup featuring 7 variants. The Rocket Lake Core i5 comes in different variants with a minor difference in Xe GPUs. All the Core i5 processor comes with 6 cores and 12 threads all featuring 12 MB cache. The main differentiating factor becomes the graphical execution units in the CPU. The lower-end Core i5 11400 and its “T” variant comes with 24 Intel Xe EU.

Looking at the TDP, the “K” variants have a PL1 TDP of 125W, whereas the regular version comes with a stable 65W TDP. According to rumors, the “K” series CPU draws over 250W of power, know as PL2 TDP. But Intel still hasn’t talked about the total power draw on the unlocked “K” variant. The “T” variant, a known power-optimized version, comes with a low TDP of 35W.

Intel refreshes the Comet Lake for the Core i3 lineup with missing Xe GPU upgrades.

The Comet Lake refresh CPU isn’t particularly strong as it loses most of the Rocket Lake architecture features. Nevertheless, looking from a budget and the HTPC concept, it does the job here. The Core i3 models feature 4 cores and 8 threads. The Core i3 – 11300 comes with an 8MB cache instead of a 6 MB cache on all the Core i3 processor.

The Pentium lineup comes with 2 cores and 4 threads with UHD graphics. The Core i3 and the Pentium share the shame UHD 610 graphics with 24 EU. The Celeron is on the bottom of the SKUs with its 2 cores and 2 threads removing hyperthreading. The Celeron has the same 4MB cache like on the Pentium but comes with only 12 EU for its UHD 610 graphics card.

The Rocket Lake CPU looks to release soon in the Q1 of 2021. As for now, there is no final date for the release. But it looks like the Rocket Lake SKUs are getting PCIe Gen 4.0 upgrade and a new motherboard form factor. The 500 series motherboard is making its entrance this CES 2020 with further support for the PCIe 4.0 technology and the thunderbolt 4.