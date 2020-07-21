InWin, the Taiwanese manufacturer, recently came out with their new series of case fans. These are dubbed ‘Saturn,’ an upgrade from the previous ‘Jupiter’ lineup. At a glance, they promise to be an interesting product due to two main reasons. First, the frame is translucent and circular, a departure from the previous Jupiter fan’s black square. Second, the company touts this as the first ‘modular’ fan. Although from what we have seen, this simply means daisy-chaining is supported.

Has InWin found yet another breakthrough in custom PC accessories? Or will this fan simply fall flat? Well, we aren’t sure since the product hasn’t launched yet. Time will tell if the Saturn fans will sell. But let us look at what we do know and predict if these are worth waiting for.

The Specs

Performance-wise, these fans do not seem that special – they aren’t mean to be. With the 4-pin PWM, you can adjust fan speed between 500 and 1800 RPM. Optimized for airflow, it can reach up to 77.17 CFM, while maximum static pressure is 3.12 mm H₂O. The max noise output is rated by InWin at 35 dbA, which is quite loud. (For great silent airflow fans, we highly recommend the Noctua NF-P12).

The dimensions of this fan are 120 mm x 25 mm. The frame itself has no LEDs. Instead, the 3-pin ARGB controlled LEDs are at the center, but the overall effect looks quite pleasing. The four mounts at the corners are rubberized for dampening. The frame profile may allow the fan to fit where some other 120 mm fans cannot, such as in tight ITX cases.

Take a look at how the installation can be performed.

The big, possibly exciting feature is the possibility of daisy-chaining the fans together. While you could always do this in theory, in practice, the power draw of connecting several fans was the bottleneck. InWin has said that you can link up to 6 fans, in reply to a commenter. We have seen something similar in Lian Li’s prototype Concept Uni design. But, this will be one of the first retail units to execute this concept. It does look a lot more functional, with the simplicity of wires instead of sliding pins. If InWin pulls off this design, you could go one step further in minimizing cable clutter.

Availability and Conclusion

So, when can you get your hands on these things? InWin has clarified these might start shipping between the end of July and the start of September. However, availability might depend upon where you are located, thanks in no small part to the ongoing pandemic. There is also no word on the pricing of these fans. Be warned that modular design costs more – the company’s words, not ours. You will have the option of buying either a single unit or a three-piece pack along with an ARGB controller. The 140 mm version of these things will follow soon after the 120 mm ones.

It seems like InWin is expanding its penchant for innovation into other segments of the custom PC market, which is always good to see. Hopefully, these fans can pull of modular design well and will be a worthy purchase.