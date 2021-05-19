Inwin has developed what can be a hybrid AIO cooling solution for the CPUs. The BR24 and BR36 might look average with the radiator, fans, and tubing. But the sizeable cooling fan on top of the contact plate will puzzle many buyers.

Inwin has released two new AIO based on the BR lineup. The BR24 is a 240mm AIO with dual RGB 120mm fans. The BR36 is a 360mm AIO with triple RGB 120mm fans. Inwin has opted to fuse the pump directly into the tubes themselves. That pump is located right next to the radiator where the pipes start. The pump positing gets rid of air bubbles from reaching the radiator, increasing the product’s lifespan.

The BR24 and BR36 ship with the same 120mm RGB fans, The RGB fans are ARGB compatible. The fans spin up to 1800 RPM with an airflow spec of 26.93 CFM. That is enough to cool your CPU. But we massive cooler on the CPU block provides additional cooling in the system.

The large fan on top of the CPU block is an impressive way to cool your surrounding components like RAM, VRMs, and more. Many of us tend to avoid cooling our memory and power delivery systems as they come with heatsinks. The massive cooling fan on top of the CPU block actively cools down the VRM to a manageable temperature.

The fans on your case might look sufficient to the whole system, but they usually fail to cool down the VRMs and memory. In a system with AIO, most of the airflow is getting sucked directly by the radiator. Since the CPU block doesn’t come with a fan, the VRMs and memory are prone to overheating. The VRMs and power stages are bound to overheat if you are using a cheap or an average unit.

The InWin BR24 and BR36 come with a refined design. Better compared with Cryorig’s A40 and A80 AIOs. The InWin AIO comes with a non-directional maintaining airflow all around the CPU area.

InWin is not selling B24 and B36 in the States. B24 is selling for 109.99 Euros whereas the BR36 goes for 124.00 Euros.