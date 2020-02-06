People have criticized for a long time about the terrible design choice of the iOS 13 mail app. Finally, the creators realized their mistake with iOS 13, and they changed the bad design to make it better. In the new iOS 13.4, the reply and delete buttons now appear on at the opposite ends of the toolbar. Moreover, Apple re-introduced the quick actions for moving folders and flagging.

Although it’s a new design, it looks close to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 12. The major complaint with the iOS 13 was stuffing everything in one menu under the label “reply” icon. Thus, to overcome this, Apple removed the helpful button tools, re-located the reply, and delete buttons on the right-hand side.

The design now looks cleaner and easily accessible. It will be convenient for both the customers and developers to use this flexible cross-platform format. Even the iCloud folder sharing is effective in iOS 13.4 that allows folders within the files to share with other people. Also, they have introduced nine new sticker poses, including face with hearts, eyes rolling, and shocked face. Update now and get the package of these exciting emojis!

What are the toolbar buttons of iOS 13.4?

The toolbar button os iOS 13.4 consists of the move message, flag, send to the trash, and catchall reply button. The move button helps you quickly move an email to a flag or folder while the send to trash (delete) option enables you to move the offending message straight to the trash. To change the color of the flag, press the tap Flag icon and tap the colored dot that you want to select. Lastly, the catchall reply button opens a sheet that includes options for forward, reply, and other minor actions relating to the current email message.

So, did you find these changes made to the iOS 13.4 useful? Comment down below: