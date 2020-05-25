Last week, Apple released the iOS 13.5 update that includes an exposure notification system and easier face unlock. But now, users are lining up with complaints about an infuriating bug that keeps popping up. And they demand a quick fix.

What is Bugging the iPhone Users?

iPhone and iPad users reported that ever since the new iOS 13.5 updates rolled out, most of them are facing a similar issue.

Every time they open specific apps, the system shows an error message. The message says, “This app is no longer shared with you. To use it, you must buy it from the App Store.”

The issue isn’t with any particular app and affects any app at random. And the users can’t do anything to fix it right away. So, the only thing to do to fix the issue is to uninstall the app and reinstall it again.

Apple hasn’t yet addressed the issue, so there isn’t any professional fix available at the moment. However, it looks like the error is related to iCloud Family Sharing.

For the moment, you can blame it on the Apple servers that are blocking iOS from confirming that you’ve already purchased the app.

And since there are no fixes available, you should uninstall and reinstall the apps as a temporary fix.