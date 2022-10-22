iOS Notifications Not Working? Here’s How to Fix

With the introduction of iOS 16, you can customize notifications to appear in the form of Stack, List, or Count. Also, notifications now appear underneath the lock screen. This an upgrade to the iOS 15, where the notification summary setup is generated and you have an option to mute notifications for an individual application.

Despite the changes, many users have reported issues with the iPhone notifications on the latest iOS 16. It mainly occurs due to misconfigured iPhone settings and the buggy iOS version. So, we have gathered various methods to help your iPhone send you notifications.

How to Fix iOS 16 Notification Not Working?

Several applications on your iPhone need an internet connection to link with the server to retrieve the data. Only then will the application be able to send you notifications. So, you can check your internet connection to receive notifications.

Also, there is always an option of restarting your iPhone. Doing so will close all the background applications and processes. Likely, it also clears system bugs and minor technical faults in your device.

If these solutions are not enough to resolve the current issue, you can check out some other fixes below.

Enable Individual App Notifications

The notification settings for applications on your iPhone may be disabled. When it happens, you won’t get any notifications from those applications. So, the ideal way to fix the issue is to enable individual application notifications.

Open Settings by choosing the Gear icon. Then, pick the Notifications option.

Now, choose the app whose notification you are not receiving. Toggle on the Allow Notifications button. Also, toggle on the Sounds and Badges option.



Likely, you should consider selecting at least one of the Alerts options to preview your notification from the application. You need to follow these steps for all the applications with the notification issue.

Apart from this, you should also consider setting the Show Previews option to Always. Doing so will reveal your notification as notifications pop up on the phone.

On the Notifications settings menu, select the Show Previews option. Now, pick the Always option. You will see a blue tick next to your selected option.



Deactivate Scheduled Notification Summary

It’s worth noting that your iPhone includes the “Scheduled Summary” feature. With this feature enabled, you can control the notification to appear in your designated time frame. So, if this feature is activated, you won’t receive notifications for applications selected in the Scheduled Summary section.

Head to the Notifications menu from Settings. Tap Scheduled Summary. Now, turn off the Scheduled Summary option.



Toggle Off the Do Not Disturb Mode

If you have activated the Do Not Disturb mode on your phone, you won’t receive any notifications. You won’t see any banners and sounds and vibrations. You can notice a moon icon on your phone’s display beside time. So, if the mode is turned on, you need to disable it to get notified about messages and other alerts.

Open the Action Centre by swiping up from the bottom or down from the screen’s top-right. Tap the Moon logo to turn off the Do Not Disturb mode.



Turn Off Focus

Turning on the Focus on your iPhone help you concentrate on your work or any other activity, as you can disable and silence notifications for your chosen applications. So, when Focus is enabled, you may face the notification not working issue on iOS 16. So, you need to turn off this feature.

Open the Settings. Choose Focus.

Now, tap Focus Status and toggle off Share Focus Status.

Then, head back a step and disable the Share Across Devices option.



Sometimes, turning off Focus isn’t enough to solve the notification issue. You also need to deactivate the automation mode from the currently set Focus option.

Head to the Focus settings, following the same steps as before. Then, choose the Focus. (You need to select Personal or Work.) Scroll down and locate Turn On Automatically.

Select the Smart Automation option and disable Smart Activation.

Press the Back option. Choose the automation type setting such as time, location, or app. Tap Delete Automation and choose the same option to confirm your decision.



Uncheck Mirror my iPhone for Apple Watch

When you connect the Apple Watch to iPhone or other Apple devices, the notification appears on your watch. It happens when your iPhone is locked. You can’t even hear the sound, and the phone’s screen won’t light up. It means you are entirely deprived of receiving any notification when your phone is locked, as your watch is favored over your iPhone.

So, you need to disable the Mirror my iPhone from the Watch application from your iPhone.

Launch the Watch app on the linked iPhone. Then, tap the My Watch tab. Pick Notifications. Choose the Messages option. Finally, unselect Mirror my iPhone. If there is Custom Settings, you need to select the Notifications Off option.



Unblock the Contact

Sometimes, you may not receive any notification from a specific person. It can happen when you have blocked that contact. When the contact is listed on the blocked contacts, your device doesn’t display any messages, calls, or other information from that contact. So, try unblocking that person and see if it resolves the issue.

Tap the Gear icon to open Settings. Then, navigate and select Messages. Scroll down and tap Blocked Contacts from the SMS/MMS section.

Now, drag the contact from right to left until the contact’s name vanishes from the list.

Deactivate the Attention Aware Features

You can also try deactivating the Attention Aware Features on your phone to fix the concurring issue. The Attention Aware Features detect the attention you give to your phone. It dims the notifications if it doesn’t recognize your attention on the iPhone. So, this feature can sometimes disrupt the flow of notifications.

You can turn this feature on and get your notification even if you don’t pay attention to your phone.

Launch iPhone Settings. Scroll down and tap the Face ID and Passcode or Touch ID & Passcode option, depending on your iPhone. When prompted, enter your iPhone’s passcode. Locate the Attention Aware Features option and turn it off.



Update the iOS

The problem behind the notification issue can also be a buggy patch from Apple. If this is the main cause of the problem, you have to wait for the new iOS version. When Apple developers find bugs in the build, they repair it by releasing a new iOS version. It also implies that you may have an existing update waiting for download and installation.

So, you need to update your iPhone’s iOS and see if it resolves the issue.

Choose General from the Settings app. Pick the Software Update option.

Then, go with the Download and Install option.

When asked, input the device passcode and press Install Now.

Reset iPhone Settings

It is probable that when specific settings are misconfigured, the problem we are discussing occurs. After tweaking every possible setting, the problem won’t go away. As a last resort, you can reset your iPhone settings when no other options resolve the issue. Doing so will erase every setting of your iPhone and set all the settings to the default state.