8 Ways to Fix “iPad Screen Won’t Rotate” Error

While watching movies or browsing the internet, you can flip or rotate your iPad as desired, and the screen will rotate likewise. The accelerometer sensor on the iPad detects the movement and flips the screen accordingly. However, there are times when your iPad screen refuses to rotate, no matter how you flip or rotate the iPad.

You should know that the accelerometer sensor won’t detect movement if your iPad is placed on a flat surface. So, you are required to lift the iPad and rotate it, and the screen should also rotate. Besides, there are other reasons for your iPad screen not rotating which we shall be discussing in this article.

Why Won’t My iPad Screen Rotate?

Some of the possible reasons for the issue are: The Rotation Lock is on.

The Side Switch is set to Lock Rotation.

Applications don’t support screen rotation.

Software glitch

System bugs

Hardware malfunction

How to Fix “iPad Screen Won’t Rotate”?

Some applications may not support landscape mode. As a result, you may feel that the auto-rotate feature is not working on your iPad.

To troubleshoot the issue, you can open Safari or another inbuilt app and see if it rotates. If you can rotate Safari and get the landscape mode, the problem is certainly with a particular application, and there is nothing for you to do. Conversely, if Safari is not rotating, you can check out the fixes below.

Lock the Screen and Unlock it Again

A quick troubleshooting option to resolve the existing issue is to lock the screen and unlock it again. Various users in community forums have recommended this method. We urge you to try this method and see if it is helpful.

To lock the screen, press the Power / Top button on your iPad. After a minute or so, press the same key again to unlock your iPad.

Reboot iPad

The problem may be caused by a bug or malfunction on your iPad. A quick remedy to this problem is restarting your iPad.

On iPads with Home Button

Press Power button.



Release it when Power-Off slider displays on iPad. Drag the slider to shut down the iPad. Now, press same button to start the iPad. Let go of it when Apple symbol pops up on the iPad.

On iPads with No Home Button

Press one of the Volume and Top buttons.

Stop pressing it once Power-off slider option displays on the iPad. Swipe the slider to turn off iPad. After that, press Top button and free it once Apple logo shows up on iPad.

After restarting your iPad, check if the issue is resolved. If the issue remains unresolved, you can also force restart your iPad.

Disable Rotation Lock

One of the first things to check is the rotation lock option on your iPad. If you have enabled it, your iPad will not rotate and will be stuck in Portrait or Landscape mode, whichever you use while enabling the rotation lock.

Swipe down the screen to access the Control Center. You need to swipe up from the bottom for iPadOS 10 or older versions. Then, you need to tap the Rotation Lock icon (the circular arrow surrounding the lock icon).



Change the Side Switch Settings

It’s worth noting that the older versions of the iPad (4th Generation or earlier) came with a dedicated Side Switch. The switch works as the rotation lock key for these iPad models. If your iPad has such a switch and is flipped on, the screen won’t rotate.

Furthermore, you can also change its settings and set it to mute sound. It will avoid accidental flips, and the screen won’t be impacted.

Launch the iPad Settings menu. Tap General. Choose the Mute option under the Use side switch to section.



Set Display Zoom to Standard

Sometimes the Display Zoom feature on your iPad can be the likely culprit causing the rotation issue. It happens when you have changed the settings and set it to Zoomed. When you do so, the Zoomed mode will be favored by the device over the Screen Rotation feature.

As a result, your iPad’s screen rotation won’t work. So, you need to change it to Standard, the default mode for the iPad.

Open Settings. Go with Display & Brightness.

Then, tap View underneath Display Zoom. Now, pick Standard. After that, press Set.

If prompted, confirm your choice to save the changes. Restart the iPad and check if the issue is resolved.

Update the iPadOS

The bug in the system build of your iPad can be the cause. Such technical issues can be solved by updating the device’s OS. Developers are constantly working to make the OS bug free and provide users with a seamless experience. Such build issues are patched with the release of a new update.

Launch Settings. Select General > Software Update. Press Download and Install.

Input the passcode when prompted. Then, choose Install Now.

Reset All Settings

The problem can also emerge due to several unknown internal glitches and misconfigured settings. It is hard to locate all these internal settings. So, you can reset all your iPad’s settings in such a case and resolve the issue. Doing so will revert all settings to default.

Go to the Settings app. Choose General > Transfer or Reset iPad. Press Reset. Then, pick the Reset All Settings option.

Input your passcode to proceed. Now, choose Reset All Settings to confirm.

Seek Professional Help

It is possible that your iPad’s hardware is damaged. It’s worth noting that your iPad’s accelerometer enables the screen to rotate feature to work. If this particular hardware malfunctions, then your iPad screen won’t rotate. You need to take your iPad to the nearest Apple Store and get professional assistance.