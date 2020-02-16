Smartphones might be convenient in this day and age, but if you consider your health, they’re very dangerous. Especially the amount of radiation the phones emit is proven to cause cancer. And if you’re an Apple lover, well we have some bad news. A study found that the latest iPhone 11 Pro emits more radiofrequency radiation than any other smartphone in the market.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has a specific rule set out for cellphone companies concerning the radiofrequency radiation. And the new iPhone seems to have violated the condition under which the FCC lets companies release a new device.

Findings and Harm

According to a test conducted by RF Exposure Lab, it found that the new iPhone 11 Pro emits twice the amount of radiation than the required amount. The study finds that the phone exposes its users to a Specific Absorption Rate of 3.8 watts per kg. But the FCC has set the SAR to 1.6 watts per kg.

Radiofrequency radiations are very harmful to us in terms of our health. The WHO, in 2011, has categorized radiofrequency radiation as a possible cause of cancer. And there is “clear evidence” found by the National Institutes of Health in animal studies that the RF radiation causes cancer. However, another study by the FDA finds that there is no connection between cellphones and cancer.

Apart from cancer, there are other health issues that RF radiation causes. From effects on learning and memory to behavior, sleep, and hearing as well as lower sperm counts and headaches.

The Cause

Every company has to go through the testing before putting out their products. However, the examination is self-regulated. Therefore, the companies supply their phones to an independent lab for testing. And as it passes the testing phase, the FCC approves the release. But when RF Exposure Lab bought the iPhone 11 Pro “off-the-shelf” and did the testing, the results significantly varied. It was the same case with iPhone 7 phones as well as Motorola and Samsung.

However, the actual cause behind this conflicting result can be the FCC’s guidelines itself. The current instructions for setting safe RF radiation levels are almost 25 years old. The FCC established the radiofrequency radiation standards over 20 years ago, during the time when smartphones weren’t even available.

Protection Measures

However, this doesn’t mean you should stop using your phone right this minute. After all, it’s iPhone 11 we’re talking about. It’s not at all times that your phone uses the highest power capacity. And you can, to some extent, reduce your exposure to radiation.

Make sure to keep your phone as far away from your body as possible. Don’t sleep next to it at night. And if you’re talking to someone, try switching to hands-free mode rather than picking it up. You can also use Airpods or earphones while receiving a call if the speakerphone option is not possible.

Another way to avoid exposure is by carrying your phone in your bag instead of your pockets. And if you’re ever in a place with a low service area, make sure to avoid calling as it increases the radiation output trying to find reception.