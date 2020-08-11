As we move closer to ‘Tech-tober,’ more and more leaks of Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup are bound to pop up. You should expect the speculations to be contradictory and varying as they come from different sources.

Just recently, a genuine-looking iPhone 12 chassis leaked by Mr. White shows that it has the same notch as its predecessors. His tweet contradicts what many industry insiders, like Jon Prosser, have said about the iPhone 12 having a smaller notch.

Now similar contradictions have been reported by Business Insider. Their report covers a new research note from Wedbush Securities written by analysts Daniel Ives, Strecker Backe, and Ahmad Khalil.

As per the research note, the analysts believe a non-5G version of the iPhone 12 is on the cards. They believe the 4G or LTE-only iPhone 12 will release in early 2021 with February looking the likeliest.

Most rumors and speculations were pointing towards an October release of four 5G phones by Apple. While new iPhones usually release in the first half of September, the Coronavirus pandemic has forced the delay. The company CFO, Luca Maestri, has also confirmed that this year’s iPhone would “be available a few weeks later.”

Some rumors were also predicting Apple would be launching 4G and 5G versions of its iPhone 12 lineup together. Even Wedbush had initially expected the same. However, after reviewing recent Asia supply chains, the analysts have changed their predictions. Now, expectations are that the four iPhone 12 5G models will be released in the fall while the 4G model will release in early 2021.

The 5G direction that Apple is taking could be to compete with other manufacturers. Competitors like Samsung already have a headstart in the 5G smartphone market.

Additionally, many carriers themselves are pushing for 5G. The recent announcement by Google of a Pixel 4a 5G comes as a push from carriers. Hence, it makes sense for Apple to join the 5G race at competitive prices.

The iPhone 12 price leaks are still looking promising for customers. Apple could be keeping the same prices as the iPhone 11 lineup.

But why a 4G-only iPhone 12?

Apple is usually one to adopt new tech and never look back. Take the notch as an example. They also omit and never look back. RIP headphone jacks.

5G support for not just one but four new iPhones seems like the Apple way to say 4G is so last year. But regardless, 4G-only iPhone 12 has been on the cards from various sources.

For one, a lower-priced 4G iPhone 12 could be to attract more buyers. It could appease budget-constrained Apple fans and also those who do not need 5G. Even in countries like the US and UK, the 5G network is still a work-in-progress.

And then some markets may not even have 5G until the iPhone 13. Google has already announced that 5G Pixel phones won’t make it to India and Singapore for the same reason.

Also, Apple has seen positive feedback from its iPhone SE 2020 to know budget offerings might help them sell more phones. Wedbush’s Ives also adds that “in a COVID-19 backdrop, they (Apple) need to make sure they’re hitting all price categories.”

The research note also predicts that Apple could price the non-5G iPhone at around $800. This price points to a 4G-only version of the iPhone 12 Pro models. Many reports have placed the 5.4 inch iPhone 12 and 6.1 inch 12 Max (or Plus) under $800 already.