Known leakster Jon Prosser revealed the possible dates for the new iPhone 12 devices. According to his tweet, the first batch of two iPhone 12 devices will start from October 5.

Among the four variants of the new iPhone 12, the most affordable one is the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12. Both of these devices will be available in three memory variants. They will come in 64, 128, and 256 GB memory configurations.

The iPhone 12 mini will cost about $700 but it will not support 5G. There is a very high price for this flagship device. And yet it doesn’t come with 5G support. There are other flagship phones from Samsung and OnePlus that come at a similar or cheaper price with 5G.

The iPhone 12 will start from $1000 and will have a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 12 will cost $1100 and will have similar dimensions. The most expensive variant is the iPhone 12 Pro Max that will cost $1200 – $1300.

Apple will reveal the devices on October 13.