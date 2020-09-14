iPhone 12 will soon be out for the public. Apple is inching closer to the release date. And needless to say, new rumors are surfacing too.

A video leaked on Friday revealed the chassis of the yet to release iPhone 12 Pro. EverythingApplePro revealed the video on Twitter. The 5-second clip shows the closest view of the new iPhone.

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020

This recent leak arguably looks more trustworthy. The phone on the video matches a lot of features that we already know about the device. The video confirms the new LiDAR sensor placement on the phone. And from what we know, Apple is going for a seemingly “classic” industrial look this time.

The clip posted on Twitter shows the back panel on the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. Besides the LiDAR sensor placement, we can see flat sides and a smart connector. There are some magnet cutouts too. We can also see the space for the wireless charging coil. The design is very similar to that of the iPhone 4. The Pro model has stainless steel and matte glass finish on it. More importantly, the clip highlights the LiDAR scanner on the device. The scanner is the same as that in the iPad Pro and will add to the phone’s augmented reality capabilities.

This leak also confirms that iPhone 12 Pro and the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max both will come with the LiDAR sensor. Also, all models of the iPhone 12 are expected to come with wireless charging. As shown in the leaked video, there are quite a few magnetic cutouts. Expectations are that these iPhones will come with strong magnets. These will move the phone into the optimal position for charging when placed on the charging pad. The phone will be able to align itself in the right spot for quick charging.

The iPhone 12 handsets are rumored to have 5G support.

Also, another known leakster Jon Prosser shared some more details. He shared that the iPhone 12 devices went into mass production this week. The phone will not come with a 120Hz display – making it the only flagship device in 2020 without one. This suggests that the phone may come with 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate displays.

There were a few rumors a while back that suggested that Apple got access to 120Hz panels but could not get the diver ICs needed to deliver the refresh rate. Variable refresh rates have become an alluring feature in flagship devices—the latest on the queue being Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. A lot of flagships to follow are expected to have this feature. However, Apple’s iPhone 12 devices probably won’t make the cut.

Going a little far from the tradition, this year, we’re expecting four new iPhones – the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro MAX. Apple’s new unveil is set to happen this Fall. The release this year is coming weeks later that the usual September launch.

But there is something from Apple that we can look forward to in September. On September 15, Apple is hosting “Time Flies.” In the event, we speculate that Apple will reveal Apple Watch 6 and models of the new iPad.

As rumors keep spinning, we will keep you in the loop about all that we get to know about the new iPhone.