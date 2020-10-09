Ladies and Gentlemen, brace yourself! The much-awaited iPhone 12 is finally going to be on air very soon. Apple has confirmed the release date of its new devices on the 13th of October, 2020. This also indicates that the new iPhone will amongst us on the same date.

And for the very first time, the product is going to be launched virtually. To prevent the probable risks from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has set to reveal the new device at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET or 6 pm BST, which would be 4 am, October 14 in Australia.

Apple will be hosting this launch event next week, where the Company still needs to assure what we can expect at the event – whether or not the event will also include the revealing of the iPhone 12 in the market. However, rumor has it, the chances of Apple introducing its new phone on the same event is relatively high.

Introduction of Other Products

In the event, we could see new products from other sorts, amongst which AirPods Studio headphones are highly anticipated. Another broadly expected product is Apple Air Tags.

Furthermore, the event is set with the theme of “Hi, Speed,” with this being the tagline on the poster for it. This hints us to conclude that the Company will be emphasizing the power gearing up its new series of devices or for faster download speeds with the 5G feature.

iPhone 12 with Four Models

According to the rumors, the iPhone series will come with four models: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All of these models will be variant on their specifications and pricing.

To conclude, you will definitely be witnessing new products from Apple in this launch event of 13th October 2020. In addition to these, the sources also say that you could get to see the much presumed iPhone 12 on this day. We all have been eagerly waiting for this. Let us hold our excitement and hope to get the new iPhone experience very soon.