Apple is very close to launching iPhone 12 devices to the public. Leakster Jon Prosser dropped some crucial specs about the upcoming Apple phones.

In his recent tweet, Prosser revealed key details about iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. The two devices will be available in three variants: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. And the iPhone 12 Pro models will start at 128GB.

Don’t worry — iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max start at 128GB 🤗 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

Storage has always been a touchy subject for iPhone users. And looking at this leak, not many users are happy about the 64GB storage variant. Apple is one of the few companies with flagship phones coming out in a 64GB variant. It is not an appealing deal for many users.

This time, Apple is releasing iPhone devices in four variants. Prosser’s leaks also say that the 5.4-inch display iPhone 12 is officially iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 12 and the Pro variant are 6.1-inch models. And the Pro Max variant has a 6.7-inch display. All the devices come with OLED displays and will support 5G. They will also sport the new A14 Bionic chipset.

In the tweet, Prosser says that the first shipment of the iPhone 12 will begin on October 5. A reveal event by Apple is likely to happen on October 13.